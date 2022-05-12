Who is Georgia's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Circus Mircus

And, thanks to Georgia's act for 2022, it doesn't look like that's about to change any time soon.

When you think of the Eurovision Song Contest, it probably conjures up images of weird and wonderful performances from years gone by.

As the singing competition returns from Turin in Italy on Saturday 14th May, Circus Mircus - made up of Circus dropouts - will be taking to the stage to perform their track 'Lock Me In.'

But will their unique performance be enough to win? Read on to find out more.

Who is representing Georgia at Eurovision 2022?

Circus Mircus Instagram

Name: Circus Mircus is made up of Damocles Stavriadis, Igor Von Lichtenstein, Bavonc Gevorkyan and Iago Waitman

Instagram: @circusmircusunofficial

Twitter: @WhyCircusMircus

Not a lot is known about the mysterious group representing Georgia at Eurovision in 2022, as they mostly keep their faces masked or disguised.

The four-piece band were originally formed at the end of 2020 in Tbilisi, Georgia by three local circus academy dropouts.

Since, they've been working hard on their music and have gone on to release 10 music videos too.

When they were announced as the band flying the flag for Georgia, they described their style. They said: "It is a movement that brings together dozens of professionals from different fields to create an unprecedented audio-visual experience...

"The cornerstone of their philosophy lies in the complete neglect of musical frameworks."

What is Georgia's Eurovision 2022 song called?

'Lock Me In' is Eurovision through and through, as the music video encapsulates perfectly.

In it, a group of performers can be seen wearing a variety of colourful and wacky circus costumes as they explore a circus tent.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where did Georgia come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Circus Mircus will be hoping to turn around Georgia's fate after they failed to qualify last year.

Tornike Kipiani, who took to the stage in Rotterdam with song 'You', placed 16th out of the 17 participating countries in the semi-final. It scored just 16 points.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Following Italy's triumph at last year's Eurovision, 2022's Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th from the PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

The no doubt memorable performances will be broadcast on BBC One. While the semi-finals will be days earlier - on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May - on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 2

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.