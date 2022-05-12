Who is Estonia's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Stefan

Last year's victors Italy are playing host, as they bring us a night to remember live from Turin on Saturday 14th May.

The wait is almost over for Eurovision fans as the world's biggest singing competition returns for 2022.

On the evening, the world's countries will go head-to-head to win over the judges and voting public. But who will soar to the top and take home the crown?

Read on to discover more about Estonia's Eurovision 2022 entry who hopes he's in with a chance.

Who is representing Estonia at Eurovision 2022?

Stefan Airepetjan Instagram

Name: Stefan Airepetjan

Age: 24

Instagram: @stefanairapetjan

After winning Estonia's Eurovision selection show Eesti Laul, Stefan Airepetjan, who performs simply as Stefan, was selected to fly the flag for his country.

The 24-year-old beat off stiff competition, including several Estonian Eurovision legends, to become the favourite.

And it appears Estonia are in good hands as the established singer-songwriter, who was born in Viljandi, Estonia, has a great track record when it comes to talent competitions.

In 2010, Stefan was a finalist in the country's singing competition Laulukarussell. Then, in 2020, he was crowned the winner of the country's The Masked Singer equivalent, called Maskis Laulja.

Could it be a case of third time lucky for the popular Estonian star?

What is Estonia's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Stefan has written the music and lyrics to his Eurovision 2022 song called 'Hope' alongside a team, which also includes Karl-Ander Reismann - the man behind countless Estonian hits.

It's a toe-tapping country-pop inspired tune with lyrics in English that perfectly showcases Stefan's impressive voice.

Meanwhile, Stefan has revealed that the accompanying music video was inspired by Clint Eastwood's 1966 movie The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Where did Estonia come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Estonia's 2021 entry Uku Suviste sang his heart out with a track titled The Lucky One. However, he missed out on a spot in the Grand Final.

His name was not called out in the top ten places during the semi-final round, and it later emerged he'd placed 13th out of the 17 countries participating in that heat.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Saturday 14th May marks the the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

One by one, the counties will take to the stage at Italy's famous PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin in a bid to win over voters.

But the Eurovision fun doesn't start there - the competition spans three events, which started with the first semi-final on Tuesday 10th May 2022.

The next one will air on Thursday 12th May 2022. All coverage can be watched on BBC One and BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Semi-final 2

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

