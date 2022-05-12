Who is San Marino's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Achille Lauro

San Marino has participated in the song contest 11 times, after debuting in 2008. The nation was unable to take part in 2009 and 2011 due to financial difficulties.

Achille Lauro will be representing San Marino at the this year's Eurovision song contest with his song 'Stripper'.

Italy's Måneskin won the 2021 Eurovision, so the competition will be held in Turin at the PalaOlimpico Arena this year. The competition will run across three events, kicking off on Tuesday 10th May 2022, which will be the first semi-final. The second semi-final will then air on Thursday 12th May 2022.

The Grand Final will commence on May 14th, which feature 25 countries competing - 10 from the first Semi-final, 10 from the second Semi-final and the Big 5 countries (UK, Spain, Germany, France and Italy, as hosts).

Rapper, singer and songwriter Achille Lauro was chosen to perform at Eurovision after he won Una voce per San Marino.

Here's everything we know about Achille.

Who is representing San Marino at the Eurovision 2022?

Name: Achille Lauro

Age: 31

Instagram: @achilleidol

Lauro De Marinis, known professionally as Achille Lauro, was born in Verona, Italy in 1990. He named himself after the cruise ship that was hijacked in the '80s and sank in 1994.

The rapper, singer and songwriter has released six studio albums, and topped the Italian album charts twice. He's also acted and directed, and has served as a creative director for a record label.

Achille Lauro has competed in the prestigious Festival di Sanremo in Italy in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

He will be performing his punk-rock song 'Stripper' at the 2022 Eurovision competition live in Turin.

What is San Marino's Eurovision 2022 song called?

The song Achille Lauro will sing 'Stripper' at the 2022 Eurovision going up against Italy's Mahmood and Blanco who are representing Italy and competed against him at the Sanremo Music Festival.

The singer and songwriter describes his song as "punk rock" and a "feminist anthem".

"I would define it as a punk-rock song, even though I prefer not to give a label to the things I do," he told wiwibloggs. "It's a track based on the duality of man and woman, I would call it a feminist anthem. It’s about feeling like a woman and not worrying about outside judgment."

The song has been written and composed by Lauro De Marinis (Achille Lauro), Davide Petrella, Francesco Viscovo, Simon Pietro Manzari, Daniele Dezi, Daniele Mungai, Mattia Cutolo, Marco Lanciotti, Gregorio Calculli and Mattia Ciceroni.

Where did San Marino come in the 2021 Eurovision contest?

Senhit represented San Marino in 2021, and placed 9th, receiving 118 points. The entry qualified for the final held where they nation placed 22nd with 50 points. San Marino made their Eurovision debut in 2008, but were unable to take part in 2009 and 2011 due to financial issues.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Eurovision 2022?

As Italy won Eurovision last year, the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place in Turin's Pala Olimpico Arena on Saturday 14th May 2022.

All coverage of the night will be available to watch on BBC One, with the semi-finals airing on Tuesday 10th May 2022 and Thursday 12th May 2022 on BBC Three.

Which countries are taking part in Eurovision 2022?

Here are the other countries competing in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest – click on each one to find out more.

Semi-final 2

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.