Luckily for us, the UK entry Sam Ryder gets an automatic place in the Eurovision 2022 final along with the rest of the 'Big Five' – Italy, France, Germany and Spain.

It's finally Eurovision 2022 week! Kicking off on BBC Three tonight is the first of the semi-finals, with 17 countries competing for a chance in Saturday's big final.

Across the week, 40 countries will be performing as part of the Eurovision 2022 line-up but only a few will be performing on Saturday, and so far for the likes of Ukraine, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Greece and surprisingly the UK – the Eurovision odds are in their favour.

While Rylan and Scott Mills are commentating for us in the UK, the one and only Mika is one of the official hosts of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 over in Italy and with lots of exciting performances ahead, there's a lot to look forward to this week.

But who has made it through to the final? We'll be updating this page as more countries make it through to Saturday's show – so watch this space.

Here are all the countries that are through to the final, along with the Big Five: