Who is Germany's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Malik Harris

But that's exactly the case for Germany's act Malik Harris, who has been wowing fans long before he made his bid for Eurovision glory.

Not many Eurovision acts can say they've already toured with famous musicians before stepping foot on the famous stage.

Malik will be one of the contestants taking to the stage on Saturday 14th May in Turin, Italy, as he fights to take home the title.

Read on to discover more about Malik's links to UK chart-toppers and the song he hopes will bowl over voters at home.

Who is representing Germany at Eurovision 2022?

Malik Harris Instagram

Name: Malik Harris

Age: 24

Instagram: @_malikharris_

Twitter: @_MalikHarris_

German-American Malik is a singer and rapper who has been pouring his soul into his music for the past decade.

Malik has revealed he was inspired by his family's history and passion for music - his granddad was was an opera singer, his grandmother a pianist and his dad plays several instruments.

Since discovering his love for it, Malik has followed in their footsteps and has gone on to release singles, including Say the Name and Welcome to the Rumble, which both entered the charts. He also released his debut album last year. Malik's rising success has also led to him being picked to support UK artists like James Blunt and Tom Odell.

What is Germany's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Malik's song Rockstars has hit record written all over it, combining his unique singing voice, clever rap and musical flair.

Speaking about the song, Malik said he hopes it can become an anthem for those watching.

He explained: "It’s a song that has incredible personal significance for me and offers a glimmer of hope in these difficult times, while also showing people that we’re all in the same boat."

Where did Germany come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

When German act Jendrik Sigwart went to represent his country in Rotterdam last year, he had already immediately qualified for the Grand Final as one of the "big five" countries.

However, he failed to finish in the top ten after his performance and he came in 25th when the leaderboard was complete.

When is Eurovision 2022?

Tune into BBC One on Saturday 14th May to watch the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, taking place live from Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin.

There's also plenty to keep you excited in the build-up, with the semi-finals on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May. These are available to watch on BBC Three.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

