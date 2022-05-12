Who is Spain's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Chanel Terrero

The 31-year-old singer and actress, born in Havana, Cuba, will perform her debut single 'SloMo' at the singing competition, with the show's Grand Final is being held live from Italy's Pala Olimpico Arena in the city of Turin.

Chanel Terrero Martínez, also known as Chanel, is Spain's 2022 Eurovision song entry this year.

There will be 40 countries competing in this year's Song Contest. Russia was due to take part, but they were removed after the invasion of Ukraine.

Eurovision fans will be anticipating fun, flamboyant and catchy performances from acts across Europe when the show airs live on May 14th. Here's everything you need to know about Spain's entry Chanel.

Who is representing Spain at Eurovision 2022?

Name: Chanel

Age: 30

Instagram: @chanelterrero

Chanel Terrero Martínez, who goes by Chanel, a Cuban-Spanish singer, dancer and actress who will be performing her debut single 'SloMo' to represent Spain at Eurovision 2022.

The singer began her career in music theatre aged 16, and she has performed in musicals Mamma Mia!, Flashdance, El guardaespaldas and El rey león.

As a dancer, she has worked with Shakira, and she was one of the finalists for the role of Anita for Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation of West Side Story.

What is Spain's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Chantel will perform her catchy debut single 'SloMo', which entered the Spanish Singles Chart at number thirteen earlier this year.

The official video for the dance hit features her impressive choreography and dance moves throughout, and the single is part Spanish, part English.

Chanel's performance for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest has been put together by American choreographer Kyle Hanagami, who has worked previously worked stars including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber.

Where did Spain come in the 2021 Eurovision contest?

Blas Cantó represented Spain in 2021 with his song 'Voy a quedarme'. As Spain is part of the Big Five (along with the UK, France, Germany, Spain and the hosting country), they automatically qualified to compete in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

They placed twenty-fourth out of the 26 participating countries with 6 points.