Who is Spain's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Chanel Terrero
The singer and actress will be representing Spain with her debut single 'SloMo'
Chanel Terrero Martínez, also known as Chanel, is Spain's 2022 Eurovision song entry this year.
The 31-year-old singer and actress, born in Havana, Cuba, will perform her debut single 'SloMo' at the singing competition, with the show's Grand Final is being held live from Italy's Pala Olimpico Arena in the city of Turin.
There will be 40 countries competing in this year's Song Contest. Russia was due to take part, but they were removed after the invasion of Ukraine.
Eurovision fans will be anticipating fun, flamboyant and catchy performances from acts across Europe when the show airs live on May 14th. Here's everything you need to know about Spain's entry Chanel.
Who is representing Spain at Eurovision 2022?
Name: Chanel
Age: 30
Instagram: @chanelterrero
Chanel Terrero Martínez, who goes by Chanel, a Cuban-Spanish singer, dancer and actress who will be performing her debut single 'SloMo' to represent Spain at Eurovision 2022.
The singer began her career in music theatre aged 16, and she has performed in musicals Mamma Mia!, Flashdance, El guardaespaldas and El rey león.
As a dancer, she has worked with Shakira, and she was one of the finalists for the role of Anita for Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation of West Side Story.
What is Spain's Eurovision 2022 song called?
Where did Spain come in the 2021 Eurovision contest?
When is Eurovision 2022?
The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022 in Italy's Pala Olimpico Arena in the city of Turin.
All coverage of the night will be available to watch on BBC One, with the semi-finals airing on Tuesday 10th May 2022 and Thursday 12th May 2022 on BBC Three.
