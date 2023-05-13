The 39-year-old brought her song Tattoo to this year's competition, hosted by the UK in Liverpool on behalf of the Ukraine , topping the leaderboard in tonight's final.

The Eurovision Song Contest has crowned Loreen as its 2023 champion, with the Swedish act taking home her second win in 11 years.

Loreen rose to the top of the scoreboard with a whopping 583 points, beating Finland's Käärijä, who scored 528 points and looked set to take the crown.

BBC

Israel's Noa Kirel came in third place, picking up 362 points, while Italy placed fourth with its entry Marco Mengoni.

The Swedish singer, who was the bookies' favourite to win in the run up to the contest, isn't a Eurovision newbie, having won in 2012 with her entry Euphoria.

After the two semi-finals, 26 acts were confirmed to take part in tonight's final, with the likes of Israel, Switzerland, Norway and Austria competing alongside the Big Five (United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and Italy) as well as last year's winner Ukraine.

Hosted by presenters Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, tonight's 2023 final saw last year's runner-up Sam Ryder return to perform in the interval, while 2022 winner Kalush Orchestra opened the ceremony with a performance titled Voices of a New Generation.

Graham Norton was back on commentary duty for BBC One, sharing the mic with former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc.

Loreen wasn't the only Eurovision entry returning to the competition, with Lithuania's Monika Linkyté representing the country for a second time after coming in 18th place with This Time in 2015.

Meanwhile, Mae Muller was representing the UK this year, with her track 'I Wrote A Song', predicted by the bookies to come in ninth place.

