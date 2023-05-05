While acts from around the globe prepare to battle it out in Liverpool, one person who is hoping to give the performance of a lifetime is Norwegian entrant, Alessandra.

Eurovision 2023 is just around the corner, with the semi-finals of the competition set to begin in just three weeks.

The Italian-born singer will do her best to wow both the live audience in the UK, as well as those tuning in across Europe, in her bid to be crowned this year’s winner.

So who is Alessandra, and what will she be singing? Read on to find out.

Who is Norway’s Eurovision 2023 entry Alessandra?

Age: 20

Instagram: @alessandram02

At 20 years of age, Alessandra Mele is one of the youngest competitors in this year’s contest.

The Norwegian-Italian star shot to fame when she appeared on the Norwegian version of The Voice in 2022.

How old is Alessandra?

Alessandra is 20 years old.

Her birthday is 5th September 2002.

What has Alessandra said about representing Norway at Eurovision 2023?

Alessandra took to Instagram in February to thank fans for voting for her to perform at Eurovision.

“Thanks for all the love and support and for listening to Queen of Kings. THANK YOU to everyone that voted for me!! I LOVE YOU!” she said. “I’m crying, laughing, smiling, cheering and everything at once!! SEE YOU IN LIVERPOOOOL!!!”

She later added: “One moment I’m hysterically laughing, the other I’m crying. I can’t wait to continue this dream with you beautiful people.”

What is Norway’s Eurovision 2023 song called?

The Norwegian entry is called Queen of Kings, and has already gone to number one in Norway.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where did Norway come in Eurovision 2022?

Norway came in at a respectable 10th place in the 2022 competition, but we’re sure Alessandra will want to improve on that.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023 will begin in just a few short weeks, with the semi-finals starting on Tuesday 9th May.

The second heat will be held on Thursday 11th May, and the grand-final will happen on Saturday 13th May.

The competition will be in steady hands, as the likes of Graham Norton, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Alesha Dixon will all be chipping in to host the show.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.