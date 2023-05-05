Among them are German candidates Lord of the Lost, who are hoping to do better than the country’s 2022 entry and not come in last place!

While here in the UK we will be rooting for our entrant Mae Muller to be crowned winner of Eurovision 2023 , we can’t wait to see what the other contestants have in store for us.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Lord of the Lost…

Who is Germany’s Eurovision 2023 entry Lord of the Lost?

Instagram: @officiallordofthelost

Twitter: @LordOfTheLost

Lord of the Lost meet King Charles III.

Industrial metal band Lord of the Lost were formed in mid-2007 by frontman Chris Harms.

They have gone on to achieve chart-topping success in their home country, with their album Blood and Glitter – which shares the same name as their Eurovision song – reaching the top spot in the German Music Charts when it was released last December.

Lord of the Lost also have a host of celebrity fans, with Iron Maiden leader Steve Harris personally picking the group to support his band on the European leg of two of their tours.

They even appeared to wow royalty when they were introduced to King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort when they visited Germany last month.

What have Lord of the Lost said about representing Germany at Eurovision 2023?

Lord of the Lost are very excited to be taking part in the competition, and have even been showcasing the talents of their fellow competitors on their social media channels.

“UNITED BY MUSIC. That’s the slogan for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and we’re looking forward to meeting all the wonderful participating artists there,” they said.

What is Germany’s Eurovision 2023 song called?

Germany’s song for Eurovision 2023 is called Blood and Glitter, and was written by Harms and co-composer Rupert Keplinger.

Where did Germany come in Eurovision 2022?

The only way is up for Germany. Last year, the country placed at the bottom of the leaderboard in 25th place, so hopefully Lord of the Lost can change their luck!

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision 2023 semi-finals will begin on Tuesday 9th May, with the second show scheduled for Thursday 11th May – and it will feature performances from world-class acts including Rita Ora, host Julia Sanina and Liverpudlian star Rebecca Ferguson.

The grand final will take place on Saturday 13th May, where the acts will battle it out to become the champions of this year’s competition.

Fans can watch all the action at home on BBC One and iPlayer , so no need to worry if you didn’t manage to bag a coveted ticket!

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

