And taking part in what is sure to be an exciting evening of big performances are Ukrainian duo Tvorchi.

With Eurovision 2023 just around the corner, we can’t wait to see what each of the acts have in store for us.

The pair have big shoes to step into, after last year’s competition was won by Ukrainian rap group Kalush - so the country will be vying to repeat the success they enjoyed in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tvorchi ahead of the grand final.

Who are Ukraine’s Eurovision 2023 entry Tvorchi?

Age: 27 (Andrii) and 25 (Jimoh)

Instagram: @tvorchi_official

Twitter: @TvorchiBand

Tvorchi are a two-person group who were formed in 2018 by producer Andrii Hutsuliak and vocalist Jimoh Augustus Kehinde.

The pair have released four albums together so far.

How old are Tvorchi?

Producer Andrii is 27 years old, and his birthday is 21st February 1996.

Vocalist Jimoh is 25 years old, and his birthday is 30th September 1997.

What have Tvorchi said about representing Ukraine at Eurovision 2023?

Tvorchi have thanked fans and promised to “properly represent Ukraine and our eternity” in the competition.

“People with burning eyes and truly steel hearts worked on our performance, in order to convey their message to the world,” they said. “In limited conditions, underground, in the cold, no light, with constant noise, but we managed! We’ve been heard and we thank each and every one of you who voted for us to win this year’s pageant.”

What is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2023 song called?

Tvorchi will represent Ukraine with their song Heart of Steel.

Where did Ukraine come in Eurovision 2022?

Ukraine sailed to victory last year and were crowned the winners of Eurovision 2022.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023 will start on Tuesday 9th May, when the first semi-final will take place in Liverpool.

The second heat will occur two days later on Thursday 11th May, and the grand final will then happen on Saturday 13th May.

As last year’s winners, Ukraine will automatically qualify for the final show, alongside the ‘Big Five’ countries - the UK, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. You can catch all the action on BBC1 and iPlayer.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

