And while here in the UK we’ll be cheering on our entrant Mae Muller , France will be hoping that their act, La Zarra, will be successful in taking home the trophy.

Next week, competitors will battle it out in Liverpool to be crowned the winner of Eurovision 2023 .

After they placed second to the bottom last year, the country will be banking on the Canadian singer-songwriter to earn them a top spot.

Here’s everything you need to know about La Zarra…

Who is France's Eurovision 2023 entry La Zarra?

Age: 25

Instagram: @La_Zarra

Twitter: @LaZarra_

While she is representing France at Eurovision 2023, La Zarra – real name Fatima-Zahra Hafdi – is actually a Canadian singer and songwriter who is based in the country. She will be the second Canadian to represent France, after Natasha St-Pier in 2001.

How old is La Zarra?

La Zarra is 35 years old.

Her birthday is 25th August 1987.

What has La Zarra said about representing France at Eurovision 2023?

La Zarra has spoken of her joy at being selected to represent her country at Eurovision.

“The D day has arrived! I am happy to finally announce that I will be wearing the colours of France at Eurovision!” she told her fans on Instagram. “When I was little, my mom rocked me to [1977 Eurovision winner] Marie Myriam's ‘The Bird and the Child’... who would have thought that today it was my turn to sing in this mythical competition.”

What is France's Eurovision 2023 song called?

France will compete with the song Évidemment, which was written by La Zarra and co-composers Ahmed Saghir, Yannick Rastogi and Zacharie Raymond.

Where did France come in Eurovision 2022?

France will be hoping to beat their 2022 result as the country placed 24th in the competition, meaning they were second to last.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision will kick off its semi-finals on Tuesday 9th May, with the second round being on Thursday 11th May.

The Grand Final – which will be presented by the likes of Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Graham Norton – will be held on Saturday 13th May.

But don’t worry if you didn’t manage to bag a ticket. Fans can watch all the action on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

