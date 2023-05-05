One of the countries vying for the top spot this year will be Switzerland, whose entry Remo Forrer already has history with big televised competitions, having previously won The Voice of Switzerland in 2020.

This year's Eurovision Song Contest is fast approaching, and while eyes across the UK are likely focussed on Mae Muller 's chances, many will be starting to look at her competition from around the globe.

Forrer, who will be singing a heartfelt ballad called Watergun, is just 21 years old, but will be hoping he can go all of the way to the top of the table at this year's Grand Final.

Here’s everything you need to know about Remo Forrer.

Who is Switzerland's Eurovsion 2023 entry Remo Forrer?

Remo Forrer. Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Age: 21

Instagram: @remoforrer

Twitter: N/A

Forrer shot to fame in 2020 when he won the third season of TV talent show The Voice of Switzerland. He also appeared on the third season of the German version of I Can See Your Voice in 2022.

He is from the small Swiss village of Hemberg, has a love of snowboarding and is a real dog person, having a Jack Russell called Luis at home.

How old is Remo Forrer?

Forrer is 21.

He was born on 8th September 2001.

What has Remo Forrer said about representing Switzerland at Eurovision 2023?

Remo Forrer performing on stage during the Eurovision Preparty 2023. Patricia J. Garcinuno/Redferns

Forrer previously spoke with the official Eurovision Song Contest podcast and said that "it was definitely a surprise" to find out he had been chosen to represent Switzerland this year.

He explained: "I think in September last year, everything started. They started to choose the Swiss act for 2023, so from September to January I was working for it. When I got the call in the middle of January it was mind-blowing. It was a big dream coming true."

What is Switzerland's Eurovision 2023 song called?

Remo Forrer performing on stage during the Eurovision PreParty 2023. Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

Switzerland's 2023 entry into the competition is a song called Watergun.

It has been described in the official Eurovision live blog as a "heartfelt and haunting ballad about the tragedy of war, and a universal call for peace".

Where did Switzerland come in Eurovision 2022?

Switzerland came 17th out of 25 entrants last year, with their song Boys Do Cry performed by Marius Bear.

They got 78 points compared to Ukraine's 631 at the top of the pile and Germany's six at the bottom.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 will take place on Saturday 13th May, with the semi-finals happening that same week on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th May.

A total of 26 acts will be competing to be crowned the winner, including the UK’s own Mae Muller.

If you haven’t managed to get a ticket, don’t worry, as the show will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

