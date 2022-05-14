Now, voting is closed and it's time to crown the winner. Well, after all the points are counted.

Another year, another Eurovision Song Contest. It's been as glorious and bizarre as ever, with some truly terrific performances and others that didn't quite make the cut for fans – looking at you, ballads .

Eurovision odds tipped Ukraine, Spain and the UK's very own Sam Ryder as favourites to win this year. It's not surprising, as all three acts definitely brought their A-game.

France also made a splash on social media, and of course there is Norway duo Subwoolfer, who have yet to reveal the faces behind the wolf mask (many fans think A1 member Ben Adams is either Jim or Keith).

The votes from the judges have come in, and now it's time to add up the public vote and crown a winner.

Want to know how the Eurovision 2022 line-up is doing? Here's the Eurovision 2022 scoreboard as points are added up live:

Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra – Stefania – 631 points Spain, Chanel – SloMo – 459 points Sweden, Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer – 438 points Serbia, Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano – 312 points Italy, Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi – 268 points Moldova, Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul – 253 points Greece, Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together – 215 points Portugal, MARO – Saudade, Saudade – 207 points Norway, Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana – 182 points Netherlands, S10 – De Diepte – 171 points Poland, Ochman – River – 151 points Estonia, Stefan – Hope – 141 points Lithuania, Monika Liu – Sentimentai – 128 points Australia, Sheldon Riley – Not The Same – 125 points Azerbaijan, Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black – 106 points Switzerland, Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry – 78 points Romania, WRS – Llámame – 65 points Belgium, Jérémie Makiese – Miss You – 64 points Armenia, Rosa Linn – Snap – 61 points Czech Republic, We Are Domi – Lights Off – 38 points Finland, The Rasmus – Jezebel – 38 points Iceland, Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól – 20 points France, Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn – 17 points Germany, Malik Harris – Rockstars – 6 points

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

