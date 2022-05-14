The Radio Times logo

Eurovision 2022 results: Full scoreboard and points

The winner is being voted in, here are all the Eurovision 2022 scores.

Published: Saturday, 14th May 2022 at 11:45 pm

Another year, another Eurovision Song Contest. It's been as glorious and bizarre as ever, with some truly terrific performances and others that didn't quite make the cut for fans – looking at you, ballads.

Now, voting is closed and it's time to crown the winner. Well, after all the points are counted.

Eurovision odds tipped Ukraine, Spain and the UK's very own Sam Ryder as favourites to win this year. It's not surprising, as all three acts definitely brought their A-game.

France also made a splash on social media, and of course there is Norway duo Subwoolfer, who have yet to reveal the faces behind the wolf mask (many fans think A1 member Ben Adams is either Jim or Keith).

The votes from the judges have come in, and now it's time to add up the public vote and crown a winner.

Want to know how the Eurovision 2022 line-up is doing? Here's the Eurovision 2022 scoreboard as points are added up live:

  1. Ukraine, Kalush Orchestra – Stefania – 631 points
  2. Spain, Chanel – SloMo – 459 points
  3. Sweden, Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer – 438 points
  4. Serbia, Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano – 312 points
  5. Italy, Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi – 268 points
  6. Moldova, Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul – 253 points
  7. Greece, Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together – 215 points
  8. Portugal, MARO – Saudade, Saudade – 207 points
  9. Norway, Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana – 182 points
  10. Netherlands, S10 – De Diepte – 171 points
  11. Poland, Ochman – River – 151 points
  12. Estonia, Stefan – Hope – 141 points
  13. Lithuania, Monika Liu – Sentimentai – 128 points
  14. Australia, Sheldon Riley – Not The Same – 125 points
  15. Azerbaijan, Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black – 106 points
  16. Switzerland, Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry – 78 points
  17. Romania, WRS – Llámame – 65 points
  18. Belgium, Jérémie Makiese – Miss You – 64 points
  19. Armenia, Rosa Linn – Snap – 61 points
  20. Czech Republic, We Are Domi – Lights Off – 38 points
  21. Finland, The Rasmus – Jezebel – 38 points
  22. Iceland, Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól – 20 points
  23. France, Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn – 17 points
  24. Germany, Malik Harris – Rockstars – 6 points

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

