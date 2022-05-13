Who is France's Eurovision 2022 entry? Meet Alvan and Ahez

But as their entry takes to the stage in Turin in Italy on Saturday 14th May, they've got a lot of pressure on their shoulders as France has previously won an impressive five times.

As one of the so-called "big five" competing in Eurovision , France will immediately qualify for the Grand Final in 2022.

As the country's act Alvan and Ahez attempts to make that a sixth victory, we take a look at everything you need to know about France's Eurovision 2022 entry.

Who is representing France at Eurovision 2022?

Name: Alvan and Ahez is made up of Alexis Morvan-Rosius, Marine Lavigne, Sterenn Diridollou and Sterenn Le Guillou

Ages: 29

Instagram: @alvanmusic and @ahezmusic

Twitter: @alvan_music and @ahezmusic

France's Eurovision act is made up of two artists coming together - Alexis Morvan-Rosius, aka popular French musician Alvan, and vocal trio Ahez.

The two met in the summer of 2021 while at a bar in Rennes in France. There, they decided to join forces and submit an entry for Eurovision 2022.

Alvan, 29, from Rennes has been steadily building a name for himself since he first started releasing his "chill electro world" music in 2010.

Meanwhile, Ahez are from Carhaix, a municipality in the northern French region of Brittany. They've been performing on the festival circuit for the past four years, showcasing their unique sound.

What is France's Eurovision 2022 song called?

Alvan and Ahez have come together to collaborate on a song called 'Fulenn' - which translates to 'Spark' - that truly is a one of a kind.

Combining Alvan's impressive instrument skills and the women's unique vocals, the track was written by Ahez member Marine Lavigne.

It's performed entirely in Breton, a Celtic language which is spoken in Ahez's home region of Brittany, and tells the story of the Breton legend of a young woman who broke societal norms and danced at night, while bathing in the light of a bonfire.

Where did France come in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest?

Last year's French entry Barbara Pravi majorly wowed the crowd and viewers with song 'Voila'.

She was just pipped to the post by Italy, coming in at second place with a staggering 499 points.

Could the music of Alvan and Ahez prove just as popular?

When is Eurovision 2022?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022 in Italy's Pala Olimpico Arena in the city of Turin.

To make sure we've got the best view in the house, BBC One will be broadcasting the show. It will also be available to listen to on BBC Radio Two.

Meanwhile, tune into the semi-finals on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May 2022, airing on BBC Three.

