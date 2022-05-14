Though France managed to capture audiences with last year's 'Voilà', slow songs are generally a tough sell. Especially if they don't pull out all the stops. After all, the over-the-top, bizarre energy of it all is one of the main reasons we tune in.

We're well into the Eurovision 2022 final , and the Eurovision 2022 line-up is definitely making an impression on fans. Though, as always, some acts are not doing so in the way they might have hoped. Particularly those who have chosen to go for a ballad.

Eurovision fans took to Twitter to lament the number of ballads this year in true Eurovision style.

Switzerland was especially singled out, with singer Marius' Boys Do Cry likely proving its own point.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One Twitter user said: 'switzerland i don't know how u got the final but pls stop #Eurovision'

'Oh god not another ballad #Eurovision' another Tweeted.

'Eurovision has two types of songs, ones you desperately try to think of jokes about and then dull ones where you browse Twitter looking at other people’s jokes about the last song. #Eurovision' another added.

Another fan called these type of songs the 'snack and phone break' songs.

Luckily, there's plenty of variety in store this year to mix things up, including from Norway and Spain which, unsurprisingly, is one of the bookies' favourites in the Eurovision 2022 odds,

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.