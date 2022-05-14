Is Ben Adams part of Norway Eurovision 2022 entry Subwoolfer?

Such fare is not unusual in the singing competition, but the fact that nobody knows the identities of the pair definitely adds another layer of mystique to their act. They've even gone as far as crediting themselves as simply Jim and Keith.

Norway was one of the more wacky entries in the Eurovision 2022 final . Not only did duo Subwoolfer sing a song called Give That Wolf a Banana, but they did so wearing yellow wolf masks complete with bizarre teeth and sunglasses, because why not.

Of course, this has led to plenty of rumours about who could be under the costume a la Masked Singer, with many suggesting Ben Adams is actually one of the singers in wolf skin.

Adams was a member of British-Norwegian boy band A1. The group was active in the '00s, with 'Be the First to Believe', 'No More' and 'Take on Me' among their singles.

Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen and Mark Read were all part of the band alongside Adams, and reunited for ITV documentary The Big Reunion.

It's unclear if Subwoolfer will reveal their identities tonight, or if the mystery will remain unsolved.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest aired on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

