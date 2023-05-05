The 2023 competition will be hosted in Liverpool as the current war in Ukraine made it too dangerous for the show to be held in last year's winners' home country, as per the usual tradition.

However, it will very much be a collaborative event between the UK and Ukraine, demonstrated by this year's slogan "United by Music".

Hoping to beat the rest of the competition at Eurovision this year – including the UK's entry Mae Muller – is Spain's entrant Blanca Paloma, who secured her place in the competition after a failed attempt in 2022.

Read on for everything you need to know about Blanca Paloma, Spain's Eurovision entry for 2023.

Who is Spain’s Eurovsion 2023 entry Blanca Paloma?

Age: 33

Instagram: @blancapaloma.rb

Twitter: @BlancaPaloma_rb

Blanca Paloma Ramos Baeza will represent Spain in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, performing in the Grand Final on Saturday 13th May.

Hailing from the Valencian region of Elche, the singer moved to Madrid in 2013 to pursue a career in theatre.

This will be Blanca's second attempt at performing on the Eurovision stage. The star participated in Bendidorm Fest 2022 – Spain's competition to select their Eurovision entry – with her song Secreto de Agua and made it through to the finals, before ultimately coming in 5th place.

How old is Blanca Paloma?

Blanca is 33 years old.

Her birthday is 9th June 1989.

What has Blanca Paloma said about representing Spain at Eurovision 2023?

After picking herself up following last year's failed attempt to make it to Eurovision, Blanca has said: "The first time was about stepping forward, and the second time I set foot on the stage [at Benidorm Fest] was like a confirmation that this is the place I’m supposed to be."

She continued: "I wanted people to let me go back to Benidorm Fest and capture their hearts."

Blanca added that her song Eaea is inspired by her late grandmother, who "is really present in the whole song".

What is Spain’s Eurovision 2023 song called?

Spain’s Eurovision entry is a New Flamenco track titled Eaea, and was written by Blanca and her co-composer José Pablo Polo.

Where did Spain come in Eurovision 2022?

Spain’s competitor Chanel came in third place in last year’s competition, following winners Ukraine and runner-up, the UK.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023 will kick off on Tuesday 9th May and run until Saturday 13th of May. The semi-finals will be on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th May – and the spectacular Grand Final will be on Saturday 13th.

If you didn't manage to secure a ticket to the show, don't worry – the competition will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Viewers will also be treated to some incredible performances throughout the week by the likes of Rita Ora, Ukrainian host and singer Julia Sanina, and last year's runner-up Sam Ryder.

