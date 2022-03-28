Is Russia taking part in Eurovision 2022?

The contest was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 but did return in style last year to give us a boost.

The 2022 Eurovision contest is on the way this May, and it feels like the glitz, glamour and escapism that the show gives us is sorely needed given recent global events.

In the past few weeks, the news has been dominated by the war in Ukraine, and central to that conflict is Russia, who were originally set to perform at Eurovision.

But has the war changed that? Read on for the latest news (accurate at the time of publication)

Will Russia be in Eurovision 2022?

To cut to the chase, no, Russia will not be taking part in Eurovision 2022. When the invasion of Ukraine began, calls were immediately made for Russia to be excluded.

While the European Broadcasting Union initially said that Russia would be allowed to compete, that soon changed when many of the competing countries voiced their opposition to allowing them to remain.

The EBU statement read: “The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute.

“Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership. The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service.

“We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

As things stand, Ukraine will still be competing in the contest with Kalush Orchestra performing the track Stefania, and the latest Eurovision odds have them as the current favourites to win.

They are set to compete in the first semi-final on Tuesday 1oth May against the likes of Greece, Iceland and Portugal (Russia was set to compete on the same night).

Russia took part in 2021 and they managed a Top 10 finish. Manizha finished in ninth place with her track, Russian Woman.

Maneskin won the contest which means that the 2022 show will be in Turin, Italy.

In the UK, we have Sam Ryder representing us. He'll be singing the song, Space Man, but we hope he isn't feeling too optimistic about his chances given our track record in the competition...

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 14th May.

Check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.