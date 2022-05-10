Who is Eurovision 2022 host Mika? What is he doing now?

The first 17 countries will be performing this evening in the hopes of securing a place in Saturday's final and while the Eurovision odds don't look too bad for the UK at the moment, Sam Ryder has an automatic place in the final alongside the rest of the Big Five.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 began tonight, with the first semi-final currently underway on BBC Three.

Meanwhile, the likes of Albania, Latvia, Ukraine and Bulgaria have taken to the stage so far with even more acts to come, with Rylan and Scott Mills commentating for UK viewers at home – but many will recognise global superstar Mika presenting the main coverage alongside two other Italian celebrities.

Best known for singing the hit Grace Kelly, Mika was one of the biggest names of the early 2000s but what is he up to now? And who is he hosting with? Here's everything you need to know about Mika.

Who is Mika?

While Mika is one of the hosts of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, he is best known as a singer, having won a Brit Award with his debut album Life in Cartoon Motion.

A number of his songs from the album entered the charts in the UK, with his single Grace Kelly making it to number 1. Meanwhile, his tracks Relax, Take It Easy, Love Today, Big Girl (You Are Beautiful), Happy Ending, Lollipop, We Are Golden and Kick A** were also popular in Great Britain.

Since the release of Life in Cartoon Motion back in 2006, Mika has released four albums and numerous singles, including a collaboration with Ariana Grande in 2012 titled Popular Song.

As for his TV career, Mika is a judge on X Factor Italia and The Voice France.

Where is Mika from?

Mika may be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy, but he is originally from Beirut in Lebanon. When he was a one year old, he moved with his family from a war-torn Lebanon and moved to Paris in France before attending school in Kensington, London and going onto the Royal College of Music.

However, he is a popular figure in Italy and became a new judge on The X Factor Italy back in 2013.

Will Mika be performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022?

Yes! Mika will be performing a duet with co-host Laura Pausini at the second semi-finals on Thursday.

Eurovision Song Contest 2022 hosts

Eurovision Song Contest hosts Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini and Mika EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett

Mika is just one of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 hosts, with the singer presenting alongside Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan.

Laura Pausini is an Italian singer, who has appeared as a coach on both the Mexican and Spanish versions of The Voice as well as Spain's version of The X Factor.

Meanwhile, Alessandro Cattelan is an Italian television and radio presenter who currently hosts Total Request Live on MTV Italia and hosted The X Factor Italy from 2011 until 2020.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday, 10th May to Saturday, 14th May. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.