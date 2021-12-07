Walk the Line release date: When does new ITV talent show start?

Simon Cowell is launching another talent show with Walk the Line, ITV’s upcoming competition where up to £500,000 is up for grabs for wannabe musicians.

There’s a twist however – contestants will have to decide whether to cash out or physically Walk the Line and risk it all to make it to the end of the competition.

The six-part series, produced by Simon Cowell, will be hosted by Maya Jama while the likes of Gary Barlow and Dawn French will be sat behind the judging panel.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ITV show, when it starts and why Simon Cowell isn’t on the judging panel.

Walk the Line release date

Walk the Line makes its TV debut on Sunday 12th December at 8pm on ITV.

Episodes will then be broadcast every night at 8pm up until Friday 17th December.

What is Walk the Line?

Walk the Line is ITV’s upcoming musical game show, hosted by Maya Jama, which gives one musical act the chance to win £500,000.

Each episode will see soloists, duos or brands take to the stage to perform for the British public and panellists Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French and Craig David – but to win the money, contestants will need to determine whether to cash out or physically Walk the Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Who hosts Walk the Line?

Walk the Line will be hosted by radio presenter and broadcaster Maya Jama.

Jama is best known for hosting Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and Channel 4’s The Circle. She has also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Duchess.

Who are the Walk the Line judges?

The judging panel features Take That’s Gary Barlow – who previously served as a judge on The X Factor and BBC talent show Let It Shine – as well as Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon, who was previously a member of hip hop trio Mis-Teeq.

They’ll be joined by comedy legend Dawn French, who is best known for The Vicar of Dibley, French and Saunders and Delicious, and DJ Craig David, whose hits Fill Me In, 7 Days and All the Way have topped the music charts.

Simon Cowell was originally due to be a member of the judging panel, however back in November, ITV announced that he would be stepping down from the show and would focus on his off-screen role of creator and producer after breaking his back last year.

Walk the Line trailer

Here’s the thrilling trailer for Walk the Line:

Who is going to put it all on the line for £500,000?



Our brand new musical gameshow Walk The Line, presented by @MayaJama, starts Sunday 12th December on ITV pic.twitter.com/vDtA57DzQ7 — ITV (@ITV) December 5, 2021

