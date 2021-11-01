Simon Cowell exits on-screen role on ITV’s Walk the Line, will be replaced by Gary Barlow
The former X Factor judge will continue as a producer on the upcoming ITV talent show – but won't be appearing on-screen.
Published:
While fans were looking forward to seeing Simon Cowell return to our screens in ITV’s Walk the Line, the former X Factor judge has announced that he’ll be stepping down from the show.
The TV personality has quit his on-screen role as a judge on the upcoming singing competition but will remain as a producer, with Take That’s Gary Barlow set to replace him on the judging panel.
Cowell said in a statement: “This is a situation where I have decided it is right for me to focus on my role as the Creator and Producer as we build-up to the hugely exciting launch of the first series of our new show, Walk The Line.
“On that basis, I am thrilled that Gary is joining the panel. Gary’s musical pedigree is second to none – and we have known each other a long time now – so I am delighted he is picking up the baton for me for the first series of Walk The Line. I know he will do a fantastic job.”
The six-part series will be hosted by Maya Jama, while Gary Barlow and a number of other celebrity panellists are set to judge the contestants.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.
Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.