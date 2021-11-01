Simon Cowell exits on-screen role on ITV’s Walk the Line, will be replaced by Gary Barlow

While fans were looking forward to seeing Simon Cowell return to our screens in ITV’s Walk the Line, the former X Factor judge has announced that he’ll be stepping down from the show.

The TV personality has quit his on-screen role as a judge on the upcoming singing competition but will remain as a producer, with Take That’s Gary Barlow set to replace him on the judging panel.

Cowell said in a statement: “This is a situation where I have decided it is right for me to focus on my role as the Creator and Producer as we build-up to the hugely exciting launch of the first series of our new show, Walk The Line.

“On that basis, I am thrilled that Gary is joining the panel. Gary’s musical pedigree is second to none – and we have known each other a long time now – so I am delighted he is picking up the baton for me for the first series of Walk The Line. I know he will do a fantastic job.”

Barlow added: “When Simon calls it’s usually with something fairly extraordinary.”I’m so excited to be involved in a brand new TV show, and of course my favourite part of Walk the Line is discovering new talent.”

While ITV said in a statement: “We are delighted that Gary has decided to join the Walk The Line family and we understand and support Simon’s decision to focus on his role as producer and creator for this debut series.

“Gary will bring his musical expertise as one of the world’s leading singer songwriters to the show, which promises to uncover some brilliant new talent and offer the unique chance to win a life changing prize.”

A source close to Cowell said that the X Factor judge wanted to focus on his role as the show’s cerator and executive producer after injuring himself in an electric bicycle accident last year.

“After breaking his back last year and still working to strengthen that and following an exceptionally busy period of filming which recently saw him spend an extended period of time away from home, Simon also wants to devote more time to his family in the next few weeks,” they added.



Gary Barlow has previous appeared on the TV judging panels of The X Factor in 2011 and BBC One’s Let It Shine.