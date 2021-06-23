Simon Cowell announces new ITV musical game show Walk the Line

We might not be getting Britain’s Got Talent this year but Simon Cowell is set to lead a brand new musical game show for a ITV that should tide you over until BGT returns.

Advertisement

Walk the Line will see musical variety acts take to the stage to win a life-changing amount of money. They will be judged by a panel led by, you guessed it, Cowell, and two performers will then have the chance to battle it out to be crowned champion – or walk away with their earnings so far.

The six-part series is a departure from traditional talent shows, following in the footsteps of the likes of The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer and the BBC’s I Can See Your Voice.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Cowell said: “I am thrilled to be working with Lifted Entertainment and ITV on this new project. We wanted to develop a show which will give the contestants a life-changing cash prize if they win. Each show there will be a champion who must make a vital decision: either cash out then and there or stay in the contest to compete again the following night and have a chance to claim the huge prize.

“It’s the kind of decision that will have viewers on the edge of their seats – real event TV. I’m very excited at giving musical talent the opportunity to transform their lives like never before.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment added: “The format Syco and Lifted Entertainment have created has all the makings of quintessential game show entertainment, but with a compelling twist thrown in each show.

“It’s great to be continuing our working relationship with Simon and I look forward to introducing this edge of your seat musical game show to viewers later in the year.”

Advertisement

Walk the Line is expected to air in late 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.