I Can See Your Voice season 2 release date: Judges, guests and latest news as series is renewed

We only have a few episodes left of BBC One’s guessing gameshow I Can See Your Voice, with Paddy McGuinness tasking contestants with sorting the good singers from the bad for the last time at the end of May.

Fans needn’t fear, however: the series is officially coming back for a second series and applications are now officially open if you fancy yourself as a contestant, a supreme songbird or even a vile vocalist.

The BBC commissioned the show for a second outing after the first was watched by an average of 3.8 million viewers across the first six episodes, with a peak of 5.1 million viewers.

Here’s everything we know so far about I Can See Your Voice season two.

I Can See Your Voice season 2 release date

BBC

BBC announced I Can See Your would be returning for a second series after its first outing proved to be a ratings success.

BBC One has commissioned the Paddy McGuinness-fronted series for another nine-part series, including a Christmas special.

“We are so pleased that I Can See Your Voice will be returning,” the BBC’s Controller Entertainment Commissioning, Kate Phillips, said in a statement. “I know viewers have really enjoyed playing along with our very funny, frank panel, as we all hold our breaths for those memorable moments when a great or gruesome singer starts belting out a banger!”

The BBC has not yet revealed when the mystery music game show will be returning for a second series but we can take an educated guess.

The broadcaster commissioned the first series in June 2020, before airing the episodes in April 2021 – so it’s likely we’ll see series two hit out screens in April 2022.

Fans shouldn’t despair just yet, however: a Christmas special is on its way so fingers crossed that arrives later this year.

What are the rules of I Can See Your Voice?

I Can See Your Voice takes two contestants, a panel of celebrity judges and a famous guest, presents them with a group of mystery singers and asks them to sort the good from the bad.

The competition is made up for four rounds and after each round, the contestants must eliminate a singer they think reckon is a terrible vocalist without hearing them utter a single note. If the last singer has a terrific voice, the contestants take home £10,000 – but if they turn out to be a woeful warbler, the performer takes home the money.

With the help of the celebrity panellists, the contestants eliminate someone based off of their appearance (First Impressions), before watching the remaining performers lip-sync to a song – sung by them if they’re a good singer, or sung by someone else if they’re not. Round three allows the contestants to see a video package about each of the performers’ lives (Unlock My Life), while the last round is Interrogation – contestants can ask any of 15 questions to the remaining performers within 30 seconds before making their final decision.

The final performer then sings a duet with the celebrity guest judge to prove whether they can or can’t sing.

How to apply for I Can See Your Voice season 2

Whether you fancy yourself a contestant, a talented singer or a vile vocalist, applications are now open for those wanting to take part in series two.

Visit the BBC Shows and Tours website to sign up, or the specific pages for contestants, good singers or bad singers.

All applicants must be aged 18 – the deadline for all three categories is 9th July 2021.

I Can See Your Voice season 2 judges

While the BBC has not yet confirmed whether the I Can See Your Voice panel will be back for the second season, we’d be surprised if they didn’t return to help another round of contestants sort the good singers from the bad.

The I Can See Your Voice panellists for series one were This Morning’s Alison Hammond, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and comedian Jimmy Carr. We’d also expect Paddy McGuinness to return to host the upcoming series but watch this space for confirmation.

I Can See Your Voice season 2 celebrity guests

BBC

Again, the BBC haven’t announced which celebrity singers are set to drop by the I Can See Your Voice set for series two, but we’re sure the line-up will be just as star-studded as series one.

The first series of I Can See Your Voice saw the likes of McFly’s Danny Jones, Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle, Boyzone’s Ronan Keating, Sax singer Fleur East, Eternal’s Louise Redknapp, Heather Small and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke guest judge on the show.

I Can See Your Voice season one is available to catch up now on BBC iPlayer.