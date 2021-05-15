Who is Heather Small? Meet the I Can See Your Voice guest judge

Paddy McGuinness is back on our screens tonight with another episode of I Can See Your Voice – BBC One’s gameshow where contestants have to know their musical maestros from their cringeworthy crooners just by looking at them.

Advertisement

Now over half way through the series, each week sees a panel of celebrities try to help two contestants work out which performers from a mystery group can and can’t sing for the chance to win big money and tonight they’re joined by guest judge Heather Small, who’ll be performing a duet with the last remaining performer at the end of the show.

But who is Heather Small? And what is she best known for singing? Here’s everything you need to know about I Can See Your Voice’s latest guest judge Heather Small.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Heather Small?

BBC

Heather Small is a British soul singer who is best known as the lead singer of band M People and as a solo artist in her own right.

With M People, she found success with songs like Moving On Up, One Night in Heaven and Search for the Hero, while her biggest solo hits include Proud, which climbed up the UK charts in 2000, as well as Holding On, Radio On, Close to a Miracle and You Need Love Like I Do with Tom Jones.

Aside from her musical career, Small competed in Strictly Come Dancing‘s 2008 series, during which she was partnered with Brian Fortuna and came in ninth place, and made a few cameos in BBC One comedy Miranda.

More recently, she took part in the BBC’s Camino de Santiago pilgrimage alongside Neil Morrissey, Debbie McGee, Kate Bottley, JJ Chalmers, Ed Byrne and Raphael Rowe and performed a number of tours across the UK.

Who are the I Can See Your Voice judges?

BBC

Heather Small will be joining the show’s permanent panellists – This Morning host Alison Hammond, comedian Jimmy Carr and Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden are the regular I Can See Your Voice judges.

Who else has appeared as a guest judge on I Can See Your Voice?

Each episode of I Can See Your Voice sees a brand new guest judge join the panel of celebrity investigators, who’ll help the panellists decide which performers can and can’t sing before joining the last remaining singer on stage for a final duet.

So far this series, the panellists have been joined by the likes of McFly’s Danny Jones, Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle, Boyzone’s Ronan Keating, Sax singer Fleur East and Eternal’s Louise Redknapp.

Advertisement

Next week’s episode will feature X Factor winner Alexandra Burke on the celebrity panel.