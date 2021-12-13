The Radio Times logo
  5. Who won Walk the Line last night? All the winners of Simon Cowell’s ITV show

Who won Walk the Line last night? All the winners of Simon Cowell’s ITV show

The winner for round one was revealed on the first episode.

Who won Walk The Line

Published:

Simon Cowell’s new talent show, Walk the Line, kicked off on ITV last night, with the first set of contestants taking to the stage for their first performance.

Presented by Maya Jama, the first episode saw each of the performers battling it out in a bid to impress the Walk the Line judges – Alesha Dixon, Craig David, Gary Barlow and Dawn French – and the audience, who were asked to vote for their favourite act.

So, who won the first episode of Walk the Line?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Ella Rothwell

Ella Rothwell was revealed as the winner of round one, making her the first winner of the new series.

While most of the of the contestants performed hit songs from well known artists, Rothwell took a risk and sang her own song called I Wonder If You’re Happy.

Ella Rothwell Walk The Line winner
Ella Rothwell
ITV

“Really beautiful song, that could actually be a hit record. I thought it was absolutely beautiful, well done,” Gary Barlow said. “I’m watching a singer, but I’m also seeing an artist.”

“You have everything that it takes, congratulations on an amazing performance – for me one of the strongest of the night,” Alesha Dixon said.

Speaking of what she’d do with her winnings, Ella revealed: “If I won any money, I would buy a house boat.”

Following the vote, the singer was faced with a tough decision to either cash out of the competition for £10,000 or compete again against four new challengers in tomorrow night’s edition, with a total of £500,000 up for grabs if she makes it to the final round in the competition.

Ella decided to “Walk the Line” into the following night’s edition.

Walk The Line is on ITV daily at 8pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. 

