Walk the Line judges: Meet the panel on Simon Cowell’s new talent show
Who has Simon recruited for this latest show?
Published:
It has been a quiet time for Simon Cowell’s shows in the UK. Britain’s Got Talent was forced to take 2021 off due to the pandemic (it should be back in 2022) and The X Factor has been dropped from the ITV line-up altogether.
But Cowell is bringing us a new music show this weekend, Walk the Line, and while the man himself will not be part of the on-screen fun, for this first series at least, he has lined up a stellar crew of judges to oversee proceedings – it’s a starry panel, with Maya Jama on hosting duties too.
But who are the Walk the Line judges, and where have you seen them before? This lot needs little introduction, but we’ll give you the lowdown anyway just in case you need a reminder.
Gary Barlow
Twitter: @GaryBarlow
Instagram: @officialgarybarlow
It would appear that any bad blood that was in the air between Gary and Simon following his exit from The X Factor is over, as not only has he signed up for Walk the Line, he is taking the head judge spot as Simon is unavailable to take the seat for the debut series.
Gary is, of course, best known for his music and songwriting skills and he has enjoyed many years of success with Take That, who are still going strong as a trio. He appeared on The X Factor as head judge for two series and also had a stint as a judge on the BBC talent show Let it Shine.
Alesha Dixon
Twitter: @aleshaofficial
Instagram: @aleshaofficial
Alesha Dixon knows how to judge as she has been doing it for a long time now. Her most prominent judging role is on Britain’s Got Talent alongside Simon, but she also raised those iconic paddleboards over on Strictly Come Dancing when she judged the show from 2009 to 2011.
Outside of her judging work, Alesha is a dancer and singer and she rose to fame by being a part of the group Mis-Teeq, who brought us numerous hits, including the absolute banger Scandalous.
Dawn French
Twitter: @Dawn_French
Instagram: @dawnrfrench
Dawn should be bringing some comedy to the show as she remains one of the funniest people in the UK. As part of the duo French and Saunders, she has entertained us for years and her solo work has been just as notable – we’ll always have a special place in our hearts for The Vicar of Dibley and Murder Most Horrid.
Walk the Line will not be her first foray into judging either as she was recently seen as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and also appeared on Australia’s Got Talent.
Craig David
Twitter: @CraigDavid
Instagram:@Craigdavid
We still can’t list the days of the week without also recounting Craig David’s early ’00s schedule – it was one of the most iconic British songs of the time. While Craig left the limelight for some time after his run of hits, he is very much back in it now and it’s like he never left us.
He has announced that his next album will be called 22 and will appropriately be released in 2022.
Walk the Line airs on ITV at 8pm from Sunday 12th December. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.