The broadcaster has announced that the 2022 islanders will be offered video training and guidance on "inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions" before entering the villa.

This year's Love Island contestants will be receiving inclusion training ahead of the season, as ITV introduces new duty of care protocols.

This will include conversations chaired by BCOMS (Black Collection of Media in Sport) founder Leon Mann and featuring DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) consultant Hayley Bennett, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and Good Morning Britain presenter Sean Fletcher.

"These discussions will tackle topics including inclusive language, behaviour, creating safe spaces and being a good ally," ITV said.

The contestants will also have access to the "extensive welfare measures" already in place "before, during and after filming" – but will also watch a video in which former islanders speak about their experiences on the show, how to deal with being filmed 24/7, interactions with producers on the show, support from family members, social media trolling and adapting to life after the show."

ITV's Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion – Ade Rawcliffe – said about the changes: "The world we live in is changing every day, and we want all of our islanders to feel they are part of an inclusive environment in the villa.

"As part of our duty of care process, it is also important we play our part in educating our participants to understand and empathise with different perspectives and lived experiences."

In previous years, contestants have been asked to leave the villa for breaking the show's rules, including Sherif Lanre in 2019 and Malia Arkian in 2016, while some islanders – including last year's Danny Bibby – have had to issue apologies during their time on the show after old social media posts in which they had used offensive language came to light.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.