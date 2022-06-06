Love Island rules: What could get contestants removed from the villa?
Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island rules.
A brand new season of Love Island is here, which means a summer full of coupling up, mugging off, recouplings and dumpings.
On Monday 6th June, the first set of contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up will make their way into the brand new villa for season 8, as they try to find their type on paper.
There'll be several challenges and twists along the way to spice things up before the winners are crowned at the end of the eight weeks.
Things are expected to run smoothly, with contestants only leaving if voted out, or if they choose to. However, in the past, there have been instances where islanders have had to be removed from the villa.
So, what exactly are the Love Island rules? And what could get you kicked out of the show?
As season 8 begins, here's everything you need to know.
Love Island rules
1. No masturbating
Solo sexual acts are off limits in the Love Island villa. While contestants are allowed to be intimate with their partners, masturbation is not allowed under any circumstances.
2. No getting drunk
Although the islanders are given some alcoholic beverages during their party evenings, contestants aren't allowed to get drunk and are limited to a number of drinks. According to former contestant Kem Cetinay, they're allowed a small glass of wine or beer each night along with their evening meal.
3. No nudity
As the villa is a public place, contestants are not allowed to be fully naked in front of others and must be clothed at all times.
4. No inappropriate language, behaviour or physical violence
Inappropriate behaviour is at producers' discretion and would include violence and sexual harassment. It could also cover homophobic, racist or aggressive language.
5. No books, phones, magazines
We'll see the islanders using phones throughout the season, however, these are special phones used specifically for show purposes, such as for receiving text announcements on new arrivals and challenges. Personal phones are not allowed under any circumstances, and anyone caught sneaking their phone in could be at risk of being removed from the villa. The same goes for books and magazines, with islanders expected to communicate with one another.
6. No discrimination against staff
While on the show, the contestants will be looked after by staff who are on set. Any contestant who is rude to the crew could face being axed from the show. Contestants must take instruction from the staff members and must not remove their mic packs unless asked to do so.
Follow the contestants' rule book
In order to keep their place on the show and not risk being kicked out, islanders must simply obey the rule book they've been provided with.
This includes information on safe sex, consent and how to know if you're following the guidelines. By doing this, they should be able to stay out of trouble and enjoy their summer in the villa.
