On Monday 6th June, the first set of contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up will make their way into the brand new villa for season 8, as they try to find their type on paper.

A brand new season of Love Island is here, which means a summer full of coupling up, mugging off, recouplings and dumpings.

There'll be several challenges and twists along the way to spice things up before the winners are crowned at the end of the eight weeks.

Things are expected to run smoothly, with contestants only leaving if voted out, or if they choose to. However, in the past, there have been instances where islanders have had to be removed from the villa.

So, what exactly are the Love Island rules? And what could get you kicked out of the show?

As season 8 begins, here's everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island rules

1. No masturbating

Solo sexual acts are off limits in the Love Island villa. While contestants are allowed to be intimate with their partners, masturbation is not allowed under any circumstances.

2. No getting drunk

Although the islanders are given some alcoholic beverages during their party evenings, contestants aren't allowed to get drunk and are limited to a number of drinks. According to former contestant Kem Cetinay, they're allowed a small glass of wine or beer each night along with their evening meal.

Love Island's Kaz ITV

3. No nudity

As the villa is a public place, contestants are not allowed to be fully naked in front of others and must be clothed at all times.

4. No inappropriate language, behaviour or physical violence

Inappropriate behaviour is at producers' discretion and would include violence and sexual harassment. It could also cover homophobic, racist or aggressive language.

5. No books, phones, magazines

We'll see the islanders using phones throughout the season, however, these are special phones used specifically for show purposes, such as for receiving text announcements on new arrivals and challenges. Personal phones are not allowed under any circumstances, and anyone caught sneaking their phone in could be at risk of being removed from the villa. The same goes for books and magazines, with islanders expected to communicate with one another.

6. No discrimination against staff

While on the show, the contestants will be looked after by staff who are on set. Any contestant who is rude to the crew could face being axed from the show. Contestants must take instruction from the staff members and must not remove their mic packs unless asked to do so.

Love Island's Chloe and Millie ITV

Follow the contestants' rule book

In order to keep their place on the show and not risk being kicked out, islanders must simply obey the rule book they've been provided with.

Advertisement

This includes information on safe sex, consent and how to know if you're following the guidelines. By doing this, they should be able to stay out of trouble and enjoy their summer in the villa.