Now, speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, the couple have revealed what we can expect from the series - and what it was that most surprised them on their journey.

Winners of Love Island 2022 Ekin-Su and Davide are jetting off to Italy and Turkey in their brand new two-part series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

The couple revealed that during the series they spend the night in a caravan, and Davide explained that it taught him something about Ekin-Su that he "didn't expect".

Davide said: "I didn't expect that she was the kind of girl that would be able to come with me, you know, I met her in the villa and probably sometimes you think 'Oh, maybe she only likes the high life - exclusive restaurants, nice hotels', but then you find out that she's a simple person as well like me."

Ekin-Su & Davide in Homecomings. ITV

He continued: "She enjoys simple things, we just enjoyed cooking some meat on the barbecue and camping like a normal couple. So I feel like after this road trip we found out more about each other and we like each other more and more."

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su was asked what she found most challenging about the series, and admitted that she sometimes found the constant filming difficult.

She said: "Everything was filmed all the time. We wanted to make sure it was as real as possible so people see everything, and that we would basically be living a normal life. We wanted to take everyone on a journey with us, so there are times in couples when, you know, you can get tired, you can bicker.

"I'm sure that in episode 1 or 2 you might see us disagreeing on something, but it's normal, we laugh it off. Every relationship's like that, and I think it's good actually that people can see that. But obviously it doesn't mean anything, it doesn't mean that we're bad, it just means well, 'If we're having a reality show right now, they're going to see everything.'"

More like this

Both also agreed that "the best scene" viewers will see across the series involves them getting a Turkish bath and massage, with Ekin-Su saying that she was laughing all the way through it, as were the camera crew and the producers. Davide added: "Me, the only one crying."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Asked whether they would like to see a second season of Homecomings, both said they would, and both agreed that they would want it to take them to Japan.

When Ekin-Su was asked why, she said: "Because it's quirky, it's modern, it's new. It's different, it's totally different. It's something we're not used to. It'll be good to get lost in Japan and the culture, it'll be fun. And I'd like to explore Japan with my man. So that's a hint, Japan please."

Additional reporting by Lydia Molina-Whyte.

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings starts on ITV2 on Monday 28th November at 9pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.