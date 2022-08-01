While four couples were hoping to walk about with that £50,000 prize money, it was Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who won the hearts of the public – and one another (aww)!

After eight weeks of grafting, re-coupling and Davide shouting 'Liar!', the Love Island final aired tonight, with ITV2 crowning its 2022 winners .

All of the finalists had arrived in the villa in Week One, with Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri chatting to Laura Whitmore about their Love Island highlights.

ITV

After Paige Thorne and Adam Collard were chosen as the least compatible couple by the other islanders and the public, they were sent home during last night's Meet the Parents episode, losing out on a place in the final.

Tonight's episode saw the couples chat about their time in the villa while the show aired footage from the islanders' Summer Ball, with each of the contestants writing a speech about how much thier partner means to them.

"Good that Tasha's next to me because I cannot move to save my life," Andrew said during the lesson while Luca told the beach hut that he had "a good laugh" during the rehearsal.

Ahead of the ceremony, the islanders were taught Latin dance before speeches were delivered, with tears of joy and emotion flowing aplenty.

Previous Love Island winners of the show include last year's Liam Reardon and Millie Court as well as Paige Turley and Finn Tapp and Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea.

