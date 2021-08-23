Love Island 2021 winners announced

It has been quite the ride on Love Island with another drama-filled year on the ITV2 hit. There has been love found, hearts broken, blazing rows almost always involving Faye Winter, and so many twists and turns that we have struggled to keep count.

One of the high points was once again Casa Amor that nearly saw the end of almost every couple on the show, and Toby Aromolaran has perhaps won the award for having the most romantic partners of any show yet – his love life was another thing that we struggled to keep up with.

But now it has all come to end in tonights live final and we now know who the winners of Love Island 2021 are… and it’s Millie and Liam.

And it was an emotional night for them both even before they were crowned the winners as they officially became a couple live on UK TV with Liam surprising her during their interview with Laura Whitmore. Of course, that could have all come undone when they were presented with the chance to get their hands on the cash and when Millie got it, she chose to share it much to the relief of us all – what a twist that would have been!

It was a rocky road for them to get there and there was a time where we never thought they would be able to get back on track, but they certainly did and they are now £50,000 richer because of it.

Millie and Liam beat out Faye and Teddy, Kaz and Tyler, and Chloe and Toby to be crowned the winner as their journey in the infamous villa came to end. Former favourites Jake and Liberty left Love Island after their relationship came to a shocking and abrupt end.

And with that, Love Island 2021 is now over and we have to work out what to do with our evenings until the villa doors reopen next year. Or in other words, we’ll most likely be rewatching every series on the ITV Hub.

