Do Jake and Liberty leave Love Island? All the clues revealed

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish quickly emerged as the favourites to win this year’s series of Love Island, after the pair coupled up at the start of the series on day one.

Advertisement

However, the romance between the two Love Island 2021 contestants appeared to come to a crashing halt on Thursday night’s episode, when the couple broke up.

“I want someone that loves me for me,” Liberty told Jake, before ‘Jiberty’ agreed to call it quits and go their separate ways, a move which Jake privately compared to a “dagger” in his heart.

Only a few weeks ago fans had predicted that the couple would win the series in an exclusive Radio Times.com poll, but since then Jake’s popularity has waned, while Liberty has expressed doubts over his affection for her.

Now fans are convinced that, with only a few days to go until the series finale, both Liberty and Jake will be leaving the villa on Friday night’s episode. Read on for everything we know about the situation.

Will Jake and Liberty leave Love Island?

On Thursday night’s episode, Liberty ended things with boyfriend Jake, revealing that she didn’t believe he truly loved her for who she is.

“I feel like I’ve got to be true to myself, and there’s been a change in energy,” she said. “I feel like I can’t do nothing or say nothing right.”

She continued, “I don’t feel right in my gut, or myself… I just feel like you’re not into it.”

She later ripped off her microphone during the conversation, before later in the episode Jake told his fellow boys that ‘Liberty’ was over: “Basically, we’re done.”

Following the teaser for Friday night’s episode, fans are now divided over whether or not the former couple will be exiting Love Island early.

In the preview, viewers saw the pair go on their final date together on a yacht, before gathering their fellow islanders around the fire pit for an announcement (and, judging from Millie’s reaction, the announcement will be a big one).

According to the MailOnline, that announcement will be their joint decision to exit the series early, leaving their remaining islanders to appear in the final.

A source told MailOnline: “It was a really tough decision for the couple to make, but it felt like the right thing to do. They’d given it their all on camera and wanted to let their friends in other couples have a chance at winning.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Saying goodbye was emotional for all the Islanders, as they’ve become so close, like family, but it won’t be long before they’re all reunited.”

ITV declined to comment on speculation when approached by RadioTimes.com.

However, some eagle-eyed viewers are convinced that the announcement could actually be the pair getting back together, citing a brief glimpse of Liberty wearing what could either be the bracelet Jake previously gifted her – or simply a hair bobble.

Tell me that’s not the bracelet Jake gave her back on her wrist #loveisland pic.twitter.com/IMmrN2mHQ6 — Julie (@Julie71026236) August 19, 2021

“Liberty has the bracelet back on, they definitely made up!” one fan predicted on Twitter, while another said: “Waitttt so Liberty comes back from the date wearing the bracelet again ??? Oh love please don’t get back with him!”(sic)

Liberty has the bracelet back on, they definitely made up! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vCnLl3wK5R — Love Island Reactions (@LIReactions) August 20, 2021

Advertisement

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 everyday except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to watch on catch up on the ITV Hub. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.