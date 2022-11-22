The series charts the real-life poisoning and death of the titular former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer in November 2006, which triggered a complex and dangerous investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The first trailer for David Tennant's brand-new series Litvinenko has just dropped - and it looks to be a tense, chilling race against time.

In the trailer, Tennant's Alexander Litvinenko is seen in hospital, telling Neil Maskell's DI Brent Hyatt that he needs to "report a murder". Asked whose murder, Tennant's Litvinenko replies: "Mine."

You can watch the full trailer, which is set to be broadcast on ITV1 this evening, right here now.

Later in the trailer, Tennant's Litvinenko claims that it is Vladimir Putin who wants to kill him, while we also see more of Alexander's wife Marina, played by Margarita Levieva, as she tried to get justice. At the end of the trailer, she shouts that she "will never stop".

The drama's synopsis says that it will focus, in part, on Marina's story, as she "fought tirelessly to persuade the British Government to publicly name her husband’s killers and acknowledge the role of the Russian State in his murder".

The series comes from screenwriter George Kay, who is known for creating the Netflix series Lupin and Criminal: UK.

A first-look image from Litvinenko was released earlier this month, showing David Tennant as the central character in a recreation of a famous photograph taken when he was in hospital.

Litvinenko is one of a host of big new series dropping around the launch of ITVX, the brand-new streaming service from ITV. Other ITVX series launching soon include A Spy Among Friends and The Confessions of Frannie Langton.

Earlier this November the broadcaster launched new logos and updated idents for its various channels, to coincide with streaming service's launch next month.

Litvinenko launches on Thursday 15th December on ITVX. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

