The three-part series will be available exclusively on BritBox from 14th April 2022, and comes from writer/director Hugh Laurie.

The latest Agatha Christie adaptation to hit screens is Why Didn't They Ask Evans? , and this one has quite the pedigree both in front of and behind the camera.

It stars Will Poulter as Bobby Jones, a vicar's son who begins investigating the death of a man who, with his dying breath, asks the mysterious titular question.

Starring alongside Poulter are some huge names from the world of TV and film, including cameo appearances from Jim Broadbent and Emma Thompson.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Why Didn't They Ask Evans?.

Will Poulter plays Bobby Jones

Will Poulter in Why Didn't They Ask Evans? BritBox

Who is Bobby? Bobby is a former naval officer who now plays the organ at the church where his father is reverend and is setting up a garage for second-hand cars with his friend Knocker. When he finds a dying man near where he is playing golf, it sets him off on a journey to uncover how he died and just what his last words - "why didn't they ask Evans?" - mean.

Where have I seen Will Poulter before? Poulter has made quite the name for himself in Hollywood after he broke out as Eustace Scrubb in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. The star has had central roles in We're The Millers, The Revenant and Midsommar, while his TV appearances have included Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Dopesick. He is set to make his Marvel debut as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Lucy Boynton plays Frankie Derwent

Lucy Boynton in Why Didn't They Ask Evans? BritBox

Who is Frankie? Frankie is an upperclass, clever and unflappable young woman with a flair for adventure. She is an old friend of Bobby's and a key ally in solving the mystery.

Where have I seen Lucy Boynton before? Boynton is perhaps best known for her roles in Sing Street and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and has also had main roles in Netflix's The Politician and ITV's The Ipcress File.

Jonathan Jules plays Ralph 'Knocker' Beadon

Jonathan Jules in Why Didn't They Ask Evans?

Who is Knocker? Knocker is Bobby's old shipmate turned business partner at a garage for second-hand cars. He finds himself roped into solving the mystery with Bobby and Frankie.

Where have I seen Jonathan Jules before? Jules has appeared in Stephen Merchant's Fighting with My Family and in Small Axe episode Alex Wheatle, in which he played Dennis Isaacs.

Conleth Hill plays Dr Alwyn Thomas

Conleth Hill Getty/Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Who is Dr Thomas? Dr Thomas is Bobby's golfing partner and mentor, who is with him when he finds the dying man at the start of the series.

Where have I seen Conleth Hill before? Hill is best known for his role as Varys, Master of Whisperers in Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in Inside No. 9, Dublin Murders, and most recently ITV's adaptation of Graham Norton's book Holding.

Maeve Dermody plays Moira Nicholson

Maeve Dermody Getty/Don Arnold/WireImage

Who is Moira? Moira is the wife of Dr James Nicholson. Bobby takes a shine to her and feels a need to protect her.

Where have I seen Maeve Dermody before? Dermody is no stranger to Agatha Christie adaptations, having previously starred in the BBC's And Then There Were None. She's also known for her roles in Carnival Row, The Beast Must Die and Marcella.

Daniel Ings plays Roger Bassington-ffrench

Daniel Ings Getty

Who is Roger? Roger is a passer-by called on by Bobby to stay with the dead man at the start of the series, as he has to get to church. Bobby later believes that tracking him down will be key to solving the mystery.

Where have I seen Daniel Ings before? Ings had a leading role in Netflix's Lovesick and played Commander Mike Parker in The Crown. He has also had film roles including in Eddie the Eagle and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Hugh Laurie plays Dr James Nicholson

Hugh Laurie Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

Who is Dr Nicholson? Dr Nicholson is Moira's husband, and is the mysterious owner of a sanatorium near Merroway Court, where the Bassington-ffrench's live.

Where have I seen Hugh Laurie before? Laurie first gained prominence for his comedy partnership with Stephen Fry, and later went on to star in House, Veep and The Night Manager, amongst many other high profile roles. He is pulling triple duty here, as he also acts as writer/director on the series.

Jim Broadbent plays Lord Marcham

Jim Broadbent Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Who is Lord Marcham? Lord Marcham is Frankie's father.

Where have I seen Jim Broadbent before? Broadbent is an Oscar winning actor known for his roles in Only Fools and Horses, Hot Fuzz and the Harry Potter series. He has also appeared in Game of Thrones, Paddington and many other high profile series and films.

Emma Thompson plays Lady Marcham

Emma Thompson Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Who is Lady Marcham? Lady Marcham is Frankie's mother.

Where have I seen Emma Thompson before? Thompson is an Oscar winning actress known for her roles in the Harry Potter film series, Love Actually and Sense and Sensibility. Her TV roles include a recent starring appearance in Russell T Davies' dystopian drama Years and Years.

Miles Jupp as Henry Bassington-ffrench

Miles Jupp Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Who is Henry? Henry is Roger's brother who Frankie comes across during the investigation.

Where have I seen Miles Jupp before? Jupp is a mainstay of TV and radio panel shows, while he has also acted in The Thick of It, Rev and A Very British Scandal. His recent films include Journey's End, Greed and Misbehaviour.

Amy Nuttall as Sylvia Bassington-ffrench

Amy Nuttall Getty/Tomos Brangwyn/WireImage

Who is Sylvia? Sylvia is the American wife of Henry and Roger's sister-in-law.

Where have I seen Amy Nuttall before? Nuttall is best known for her roles on Emmerdale and Downton Abbey, and recently appeared in Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small.

Alistair Petrie as Reverend Richard Jones

Alistair Petrie YANN COATSALIOU/AFP via Getty Images

Who is Reverend Jones? Reverend Jones is Bobby's father, a reverend who wants the best for his son but is occasionally frustrated by his tendency to choose loyalty over ambition and security.

Where have I seen Alistair Petrie before? Petrie has appeared in array of series including Sherlock, Sex Education and The Night Manager, while his film roles include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Cloud Atlas.

Paul Whitehouse as The Landlord

Paul Whitehouse Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is The Landlord? The Landlord does what he says on the tin - he's a pub landlord that Bobby meets during his investigation, who may hold the key to unravelling some of the head-scratching mystery.

Where have I seen Paul Whitehouse before? Whitehouse is known for his comedy team ups with Harry Enfield and Bob Mortimer, while on film he's appeared in Armando Iannucci's The Death of Stalin and The Personal History of David Copperfield.