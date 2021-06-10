Hugh Laurie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? casts Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter

Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton have joined a star-studded cast for Hugh Laurie’s upcoming adaptation of Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, which will release exclusively on BritBox in the UK.

Inspired by the 1934 Agatha Christie novel, the show follows Bobby Jones and his friend Frankie as they aim to unravel the titular question, which is uttered in the last breath of a man discovered dying on a golf course.

Poulter (Midsommar) and Boynton (The Politician) will play the two amateur detectives in the three-part drama, which will be directed by acclaimed talent Hugh Laurie.

Bobby is described as an “honest and amiable young man” while his crime-solving partner Frankie is “a clever and unflappable young woman with a flare for adventure”.

“I’m deeply honoured to have been given the opportunity to co-lead this project with Lucy and the chance to bring Agatha Christie’s thrilling story to life under Hugh’s direction,” said Poulter.

Boynton added: “I’m so thrilled to be working with Hugh and Will, and on this story from one of my favourite authors. I can’t wait to get started.”

Filming gets underway on the project this week, following the successful launch of BritBox’s first original drama series The Beast Must Die last month, with the two productions actually sharing a cast member.

Maeve Dermody, who played timid Violet in the Cush Jumbo thriller, will portray another troubled soul as Moira, the wife of psychiatrist Dr James Nicholson (a screen role for director Laurie).

In addition to Dermody and Laurie, the ensemble cast also includes Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie) and Miles Jupp (The Durrells) as wealthy, suspicious brothers Roger and Henry Bassington-ffrench (yes, with two Fs).

Viewers can also expect to see Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Jonathan Jules (Small Axe), Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey) and Alistair Petrie (Rogue One), as well as Morwenna Banks (Skins), Joshua James (Black Mirror) and comedy legend Paul Whitehouse.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? will be released on BritBox.