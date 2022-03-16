Why Didn't They Ask Evans? reveals thrilling preview with Will Poulter

Now RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive first-look at the three-part Agatha Christie adaptation, and it seems that Poulter's naval officer Bobby Jones will have his work cut out for him investigating this suspicious death.

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is set to be one of BritBox's biggest ever originals, with a star-studded cast including Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton, Conleth Hill and Hugh Laurie (who also directs).

Take a look at the clip, which also features Hill, below.

The series tells the story of Poulter's Bobby, the son of a vicar, who begins to investigate the death of a man who it seems fell from the top of a cliff. However, what makes the death suspicious is the mysterious question he asks, as seen in the above clip - "Why didn't they ask Evans?"

The grim discovery isn't the only dramatic moment in the clip, as Bobby loses his footing and nearly takes a fall down the cliff at one stage – hinting that danger is never far away in the new drama.

As Jones investigates the death with his childhood friend, Lady Frances 'Frankie' Derwent (Boynton), he hits upon a dark conspiracy of deceit, betrayal and murder, so buckle up for all the usual Agatha Christie twists and turns.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alongside the already stacked cast, the series is also set to feature cameos from Dame Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent.

The Durrells star Miles Jupp, Downton Abbey's Amy Nuttall, Sex Education's Alistair Petrie, The Fast Show's Paul Whitehouse, Breeders' Morwenna Banks, and Black Mirror's Joshua James also have roles in the show.

Meanwhile, Will Poulter is having quite the moment right now, having also been cast last year in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as Adam Warlock.

Advertisement

Why Didn't They Ask Evans? arrives on BritBox on 14th April 2022. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.