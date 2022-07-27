Death in Paradise's Danny John-Jules favourite to join spin-off

The poll results saw 37 per cent of respondents picking Dwayne as the character they most want to return, while the next most popular choice was Sara Martins' Camille Bordey with 15 per cent of the vote.

Danny John-Jules' Death in Paradise character, Dwayne Myers, is officially fans' favourite choice to return alongside Kris Marshall's Humphrey Goodman in new spin-off show Beyond Paradise, according to an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll.

Florence Cassell then raked in 12 per cent of the vote, followed by Richard Poole and Jack Mooney, each on 11 per cent. Fidel Best got 6 per cent, while Catherine Bordey, Selwyn Patterson and Neville Parker came towards the bottom – perhaps unsurprisingly, given they are all still currently starring in the main series.

The new spin-off, Beyond Paradise, will see Marshall reunite with Sally Bretton as Humphrey's fiancée Martha, with the pair navigating their new life in rural Britain.

Kris Marshall and Danny-John Jules together in Death in Paradise BBC

As Humphrey will be back solving crimes there seems a good chance that he could need some help from old colleagues, and Marshall himself teased that viewers should "watch this space" to see whether any familiar faces appear. For fans, it seems John-Jules fits the bill.

John-Jules played Dwayne from season 1 to season 7 of Death in Paradise, while he also made a brief return to the show for last year's Christmas special.

Marshall recently revealed that the spin-off, Beyond Paradise, would be set in the South West of England, and that filming was set to begin "imminently", with the main cast already assembled but some supporting roles still to be cast. Whether there's a place for Dwayne amongst the series' collection of characters remains to be seen.

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One. Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or take a look at our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

