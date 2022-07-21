Fans were delighted to hear that the BBC has commissioned the new drama , in which Kris Marshall will reprise his beloved role as DI Humphrey Goodman.

You asked, and we delivered! Yes, you can now vote for which Death in Paradise character you would most like to see starring in spin-off series Beyond Paradise, in an exclusive poll courtesy of RadioTimes.com .

Naturally, we began to wonder if any of our Death in Paradise favourites might be joining Humphrey as he solves crimes in the UK countryside, where he now lives with fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton).

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey in Death in Paradise (BBC)

Our speculative piece certainly got viewers talking. Star Élizabeth Bourgine, who has played Catherine Bordey on Death in Paradise since its debut, even shared the feature on her social media page.

Fans immediately began to debate who they would most like to see joining Marshall in Beyond Paradise; with Saint Marie's trusty mayor Catherine getting a lot of support. And no wonder, as she can always be relied upon for advice - and plenty of food and drink!

Many other personas on the list got a mention in the ongoing discussions, including Catherine's daughter Camille Bordey (played by Sara Martins), who shared a special bond with Humphrey. There's also Joséphine Jobert's Florence Cassell, last seen embarking on a fresh start after an undercover operation; and fun-loving Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules).

Despite the demise of Richard Poole, there were also calls for him to make an appearance - something that actor Ben Miller has already revealed he would be interested in! This comes after we were recently treated to a cameo, as Camille imagined a comforting chat with her smart-suited boss.

Ben Miller as Richard Poole in Death in Paradise (BBC) BBC

Our list also includes the formidable Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington), as well as former Death in Paradise lead Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) and current department head Neville Parker (Ralf Little).

But those looking forward to watching Beyond Paradise were also keen to put in a vote for the likes of Fidel Best (Gary Carr) who featured in seasons 1 to 3 and also worked with Humphrey during that time.

Another proposed candidate - although unlikely - was Harry the Lizard. The creature has lived in the shack on the island throughout Death in Paradise's run, and is considered a beloved member of the show.

Who would you like to see in Beyond Paradise? Take a look at all the options below and cast your vote now!

