Death in Paradise reveals first look and details for 2021 Christmas special

The BBC has released a first-look at the Death in Paradise festive special, which “promises a ray of Caribbean sunshine this Christmas time”.

On the show’s official Twitter account, the broadcaster revealed that the “sunny Christmas” episode would air this December.

The special episode, set once again on the fictional island of Saint Marie, will also boast a wealth of guest stars alongside “familiar faces,” including returning series star Danny John-Jules.

The actor, who reprises his role as charismatic Office Dwayne Myers, will reunite with regular cast members Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine.

The BBC One Christmas special follows on from the Death in Paradise series 10 cliffhanger and, with Florence jetting off for Christmas, “the Commissioner decides to enlist the help of retired officer, Dwayne Myers”.

According to the official synopsis, “It’s Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

“Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?”

The guest line-up also includes Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Juliet Stevenson (Riviera), Stanley Townsend (Informer), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Tessa Bonham Jones (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Tariq Jordan (Law and Order: UK).

