Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little reveals alternate ending after Neville’s finale cliffhanger

Death in Paradise season 10 recently ended on a heart-stopping cliffhanger, with viewers left in suspense when it came to whether or not DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) revealed his true, romantic feelings for colleague DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert).

Advertisement

However, viewers might be even more frustrated to learn that the show originally shot two endings – one with a teaser cliffhanger, and one without.

In the series finale, Catherine (played by Elizabeth Bourgine in the Death in Paradise cast) encourages Neville to admit the truth to Florence, only for him to later discover that she’s already been asked out on a date by an old acquaintance.

Neville hurries to see her before her date, but we’re left in suspense about whether he bottles his planned speech, or even if Florence reciprocates his feelings.

During a recent interview, however, Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little revealed an alternate (and complete) ending had been filmed, but that the team decided on the cliffhanger version as it was “more interesting”.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

He said: “Who knows [if he’ll reveal his feelings]. I’ll tell you something interesting, we actually shot two endings. We shot one and it’s left as it is, and we shot another ending, and I’m not gonna tell you what the other ending looked like because I’m not gonna give you any clues, but we – there was some debate about whether the ending was gonna be left as it is on a cliffhanger, or to try and resolve, in whatever direction. I’m not gonna give you any clues.

“But in the end, obviously, we decided that the cliffhanger was more interesting and I think it was probably right,” he told HELLO! Magazine. “Everyone’s gonna be asking [about the ending now]!”

“I think it’s the best ending possible,” added Jobert (who plays Florence) during the same interview.

Season 10 charted a blossoming friendship between Neville and Florence as she supported him with overcoming his various fears and he, in turn, stood by her during the anniversary of Patrice’s death (her late fiancé).

But it looks like we’ll have to wait until Death in Paradise season 11 to learn whether that friendship might develop into something more – and whether ‘Floreville’ might have a future…

Advertisement

Catch up on Death in Paradise on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.