Death in Paradise’s Ralf Little approves cute nickname for potential Neville and Florence romance

With the Death in Paradise finale fast approaching, fans are eager to know more about what, if anything, will happen between DI Neville Parker and DS Florence Cassell.

The pair have developed a bit of a will-they-won’t-they dynamic since Florence, played by Josephine Jobert, returned to Saint Marie at the beginning of the tenth series after previously departing following her fiancee’s death.

They’re yet to share more than just a few longing looks, but the would-be couple already has a nickname – and Ralf Little is on board.

The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker on the show, took to Twitter to approve of the nickname coined by fans, saying: “I’ve noticed some @deathinparadise fans have started referring to a potential romance between Florence and Neville as ‘Floreville’ and I am very much here for it.”

Whether ‘Floreville’ will become official in the final episode remains to be seen, just like both Little and Jobert’s futures in the series. Though we know the tropical murder mystery has been confirmed for season 11 and 12, we still don’t know for sure which Death in Paradise cast members will be coming back at this point – though it certainly looks promising for fans of Neville, as Little previously dropped a heavy hint that he would be back next series.

That includes Tobi Bakare’s JP, who could be leaving Death in Paradise for a new job that will take him away from Saint Marie.

As well as a potential new romance between them, Florence and Neville will also have to deal with the last murder case of the season in the final episode. You can watch our exclusive preview of the Death in Paradise finale here.

The final episode of Death in Paradise airs Thursday 18th February at 9pm on BBC One. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.