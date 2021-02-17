Exclusive – Dramatic Death in Paradise preview teases the final season 10 mystery
Get a glimpse at what DI Neville Parker and DS Florence Cassell are up against in what could be their last case together.
Published:
The Death in Paradise finale is almost upon us, with Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker and Josephine Jobert’s DS Florence Cassell set to face one of their toughest cases yet.
A man enters the station covered in blood, thinking he may have murdered his boss. Despite his confession, he doesn’t remember anything, and so the detective duo set out to solve the last mystery of the season.
Watch the clip below for a glimpse at what they’re up against.
Wil Johnson plays the unusual suspect, who we can see pulling a gun out of his blood-splattered clothes. Check out our Death in Paradise cast guide to see who else will be starring in the episode.
There are a few other mysteries the final episode might also solve. We’ve yet to find out whether Tobi Bakare’s JP will leave Death in Paradise‘s Saint Marie behind for pastures new, for one. There’s also the matter of a potential romantic relationship flourishing between Neville and Florence – if Neville can actually muster up the courage to tell her how he feels.
It remains to be seen whether Little and Jobert will return for Death in Paradise season 11, which has already been confirmed by the BBC along with season 12, though Little has already hinted that a return is more than possible.
The Death in Paradise finale airs Thursday 18th February at 9pm on BBC One. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.