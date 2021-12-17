Death in Paradise Christmas special cast – meet the characters

For the first time in its 10-year history, a Death in Paradise Christmas special is on its way.

The 90-minute episode, which will make its debut at 7:30pm on Boxing Day, sees DI Neville Parker and co tasked with solving yet another murder – cheery, we know! But fans can expect a sprinkling of festive fun to lighten the mood.

But which guest stars will be popping up alongside the core cast? And where have you seen them before?

Read on for a full rundown of the Death in Paradise Christmas special cast:

Regular cast

Ralf Little plays DI Neville Parker



Who is DI Neville Parker? Neville Parker is Saint Marie’s resident detective inspector, following on from Richard Poole (Ben Miller), Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon). His plan to return home to Manchester for Christmas is scuppered when a dead body is discovered on a beach.

What else has Ralf Little been in? Ralf Little’s CV includes plenty of screen favourites, including 24 Hour Party People, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and The Royle Family.

Josephine Jobert plays DS Florence Cassell

Who is Florence Cassell? Florence Cassell works alongside Neville in the Saint Marie police force as a detective sergeant. Neville’s romantic feelings for Florence have continued to grow and in the 10th season finale, he worked up the courage to lay it all out on the table. But in a cruel twist, the series wrapped up before we could watch his confession play out and crucially, hear what she had to say. Will we finally discover what happened between the pair? You’ll have to tune in to find out…

What else has Josephine Jobert been? French actor Josephine Jobert has appeared in Avenue 5, Time Is Murderous (Le temps est assassin), Cut, Summer Crush and Under the Saint Tropez Sun (Sous le soleil de Saint-Tropez), to name just a handful.

Don Warrington plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who is Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Selwyn Patterson, who has been an integral part of Death in Paradise from day one, oversees the running of the island’s police department with his cool, calm and collected approach.

What else has Don Warrington been in? Don Warrington is an MBE who has appeared in countless productions, both on the stage and the screen. One of his most prominent roles is that of Philip in Rising Damp, and he also appeared in Doctor Who’s Rise of the Cybermen back in 2006. In 2008, he took part in Strictly Come Dancing, in which he was partnered with Lilia Kopylova. Warrington left the competition in week five.

Tahj Miles plays Trainee Officer Marlon Pryce

BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

Who is Marlon Pryce? Marlon Pryce’s Death in Paradise journey has been an eventful one. When he first arrived in season 10, he was a petty criminal who spent his days scamming tourists. But he’s seemingly turned his life around and is now a trainee officer with the local police.

What else has Tahj Miles been in? The most notable title on Tahj Miles’ CV is Mangrove, the first film in Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe, which centres on London’s West Indian community during the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.

Élizabeth Bourgine plays Mayor Catherine Bordey

Who is Catherine Bordey? Catherine Bordey is the island’s mayor and she also owns her own beachfront bar. She is always on hand to pour a drink and offer her punters some first-rate advice. Like us, Catherine is also desperate to know what happened between Neville and Florence.

What else has Élizabeth Bourgine been in? Like Jobert, Élizabeth Bourgiune is also French and has appeared in several shows and movies native to her home country, such as Private Lessons (Cours privé), A Heart in Winter (Un cœur en hiver), and My Best Friend (Mon meilleur ami). Guest stars Danny John-Jules plays Officer Dwayne Myers

Who is Officer Dwayne Myers? Officer Dwayne Myers left the island back in season seven to travel the word with his estranged father. But in exciting news, he’s back for the Christmas special and is immediately roped into helping the force with its investigation.

What else has Danny John-Jules been in? Another of Danny John-Jules’ most prominent roles is that of Cat in sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf. Like Warrington, he also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, where he was partnered with Amy Dowden and voted out in week eight.

Mathew Baynton plays Colin Babcock

BBC

Who is Colin Babcock? Colin Babcock is a taxi driver who lives in London. How, you ask, is he connected to the events on Saint Marie? The festive episode will reveal all…

What else has Mathew Baynton been in? Mathew Baynton is one of the creators of BBC sitcom Ghosts, in which he also stars as Thomas Thorne, one of the multiple ghosts we encounter. Baynton also pops up in The Split, Vanity Fair, Quacks, You, Me and the Apocalypse, and is a regular face on Horrible Histories.

Anthony Calf plays Philip Carlton

BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

Philip Carlton is a wealthy shipping magnate who is found dead.

What else has Anthony Calf been in? Anthony Calf has appeared in Poldark, Power Monkeys, New Tricks and Holby City. He also played Pip in the 1989 adaptation of Great Expectations.

Juliet Stevenson plays Natasha Carlton

BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

Who is Natasha Carlton? Natasha Carlton is Philip’s ex-wife, who decided to keep his surname and is still very much in love with her former husband.

What else has Juliet Stevenson been in? Juliet Stevenson recently appeared in crime drama The Long Call, sitcom Out of Her Mind with comedian Sara Pascoe, and Sky Atlantic’s Riviera with Julia Stiles. You’ll also recognise her from The Village, Atlantis, The Legends of Treasure island and Bend It Like Beckham, in which she played the mother of Keira Knightley’s character Jules.

Elizabeth Tan plays Bliss Monroe

BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

Who is Monroe Bliss? Bliss Monroe is Philip Carlton’s current wife. She opted not to take his last name because she believes the practice to be “regressive and archaic”.

What else has Elizabeth Tan been in? Elizabeth Tan had a starring role in ITV’s The Singapore Grip as Vera Chiang, and also appeared in Coronation Street as Xin Proctor, a friend of Michelle Keegan’s Tina. Xin was facing deportation back to China until she married Graeme Proctor.

Tessa Bonham Jones plays Marigold Carlton

BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

Who is Marigold Carlton? Marigold Carlton is the daughter of Philip and Natasha Carlton. She has a close relationship with her mother and isn’t especially keen on her father’s latest partner.

What else has Tessa Bonham Jones been in? Tessa Bonham Jones has played minor roles in Breeders, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Jocelyn Jee Esien plays Zelda Moncrief

BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

Who is Zelda Moncrief? Zelda Moncrief doesn’t share a personal connection with the Carlton family, but through various means she becomes involved in the whole sorry saga.

What else has Jocelyn Jee Esie Jones been in? Jocelyn Jee Esie’s credits include Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie, starring Idris Elba, Upstart Crow, Holby City and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Tariq Jordan plays Rufus Adler

BBC

Who is Rufus Adler? Rufus Adler is an acquaintance of Bliss Monroe’s.

What else has Tariq Jordan been in? Tariq Jordan has had minor roles in a number of well known shows, including Marcella, EastEnders, Law & Order: UK and The Bill.

Stanley Townsend plays Bruce Garrett

BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon

Who is Bruce Garrett? Bruce Garrett works for Philip at the shipping company and appears to be a loyal right-hand man. He knows everything there is to know about his boss.

What else has Stanley Townsend been in? Stanley Townsend boasts an extensive CV in theatre, television and film. His most recent work includes Traitors, Resistance, Informer and The Tunnel. He also played Russian intelligence operator Anatol Stolnavich in season 9 of 24.

Sara Cox plays Radio DJ

Christie Goodwin / Getty

Who is Sara Cox? The voice we hear at the beginning of the Christmas special is that of Sara Cox, who currently hosts Drivetime on BBC Radio 2. While Colin is complaining to his landlord about a roof leak, she can be heard nattering away in the background.

Death in Paradise 2021 Christmas special will air on 26th December at 7:30pm.

