The second season will focus on the eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, whose begrudging quest to find a bride – without the hindrance of actually being in love with her – leads him to meet the Sharma sisters, Kate (played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

Starved for Bridgerton season 2 content? Looks like Lady Whistledown has our back as Netflix has dropped some first-look images of the second run of the hit period drama, based on Julia Quinn's series of Bridgerton novels .

In the books, Anthony purses Edwina, though it's her protective older sister Kate who appears in his dreams – and it looks like the feeling goes both ways, judging by the image above.

It's unclear at this stage how much the series will differ from The Viscount Who Loved Me's storyline, though some confirmed changes include swapping Kate and Edwina's surname from Sheffield to Sharma.

Netflix's Kate seems just as determined to break with societal norms, with one of the images showing her on a hunting trip wielding a gun.

Have a look at the pictures in all their glory below:

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor also features, and it appears she's finally getting some payback after her brother was so involved in her own quest to find a husband.

Despite previously stating he wouldn't appear this time around, a recent interview with GQ suggested Regé-Jean Page might actually pop up after all, so don't rule anything out...

Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix, with the second season due to land on Friday 25th March 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.