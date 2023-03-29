This tour will follow on from a smaller one around the UK which the band are heading on this summer. The arena tour then picks up with one date in August, but the majority of dates will take place in December 2023, with the final date just in time for Christmas on Thursday 21st December.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced an arena tour of the UK this year, to go alongside the release of their new album Council Skies.

This will be the band's fourth studio album, which will be released on 2nd June 2023. Singles released from the new album, including Dead to the World, have been well received by fans.

Noel Gallagher first shot to fame in the early '90s as part of Oasis with his brother Liam. Best known for iconic songs like Champagne Supernova and Wonderwall, the Britpop giant Oasis broke up in 2009 following a somewhat infamous falling out between the two brothers. Noel Gallagher went on to form the High Flying Birds in 2010 after which they released a self-titled album. It went double platinum in the UK in 2011 and has since sold upwards of 2.5 million copies around the world.

The band has toured extensively across the UK and internationally for each of their albums. After the success of their last album, Back the Way We Came, a compilation album released in 2021, plus a successful set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival last summer, this is set to be an exciting tour.

Here's all you need to know about how to get tickets for the arena shows of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2023 UK tour.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: when and where is the UK tour?

Here's the list of new arena dates and venues for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds UK tour:

There are already a host of dates available for the shows which aren't in arena venues. These venues include a homecoming show in Manchester as well as shows in London and Audley End in Essex. See the full list at Ticketmaster.

How to get tickets to see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on tour

Tickets to see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on their UK tour are available from Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Hull, Leeds and Glasgow are currently available via pre-sale as of 9am today (Wednesday 29th March), and will be on general sale from this Friday (31st March) at 9am. Tickets for Birmingham and Liverpool will also be on general sale from Friday.

If you're not sure when tickets for your venue are available we'd recommend checking Ticketmaster for the full list of dates. We're expecting quite a big demand for these tickets, so if you're excited to get hold of some we'd recommend you act fast and follow our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

