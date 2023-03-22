The Irish singer is performing live again after four years away with his new show, the Unreal Earth Tour, starting in June. With eight shows booked, the tour will be coming to concert venues across the UK and will include performances from special guests The Teskey Brothers, Allison Russell, and Victoria Canal.

Take me to church (or at least to Alexandra Palace) this summer to see Hozier make his triumphant return to the UK stage.

The news came after Hozier released his new EP, Eat Your Young, last week in honour of his birthday and St Patrick’s Day. When the EP, featuring three new tracks, was announced, the singer was quick to tease more to come.

He said: "This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album.

"It’s always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a birthday. I’m thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come."

This upcoming release will be Hozier’s third studio album. His debut album, Take Me To Church, and the single of the same name, came out in 2013 and launched the singer into instant success. The iconic track got a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year and the album reached the number two spot on the Billboard 200.

More like this

In the years since, Hozier released his second album, Wasteland Baby!, which reached the top of the Irish Albums Chart and became certified gold in the US, and teamed up with the creators of the game God of War: Ragnarok to write the song Blood Upon the Snow.

Now he’s back for a highly anticipated return, so far armed with three new songs and a whole catalogue of classics. To see him live, here’s what you need to know.

Buy Hozier tickets at Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster

Since 2013, Hozier’s songs have reached over 22 billion global streams and spent hundreds of weeks in the UK and Irish charts. As one of the foremost singer-songwriters of the generation, he’s become known for his unique and thought-provoking lyrics, which he’ll surely be bringing with him on tour. Here’s the full list of UK dates and venues:

When do Hozier UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Hozier’s Unreal Earth tour go live today at 9:30am (Wednesday 22nd March). The pre-sale is open for O2 Priority customers, Live Nation members, and past bookers of Hozier’s concerts.

General sale tickets will go up at 9:30am on Friday 24th March. To guarantee yourself a place, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Hozier tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Keep an eye on our Going Out section for more ticketing content, including tickets to Milly Alcock's The Crucible and the Encanto live tour. Plus, take a look at our ideas for days out, such as the best animal experiences in the UK.