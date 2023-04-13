Thankfully, our confusion was unmuddied this morning when the official Soccer Aid Twitter account shared the full image: Fury and Payne will be going head-to-head, but as part of the England and Soccer Aid World XI teams.

When Liam Payne shared a cryptic image of himself and Tommy Fury seemingly going head-to-head, alongside an eye emoji caption, the first words that flashed into our minds were “surely not”. Professional boxer Fury, who had just beat Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia, would be fighting One Direction’s Payne? We weren't aware he was a professional boxer.

If you haven’t heard of Soccer Aid before, it’s a charity event which does incredible work for UNICEF. Since it was initiated by Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised over £38 million, through ticket sales and public donations, for UNICEF.

UNICEF works in 190 countries across the world, and its goal is to help children. The charity visits war-torn countries such as Ukraine, Iraq, South Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan. The money from Soccer Aid for UNICEF gives children access to clean water and disaster relief, it reunites them with their families, and helps them get an education. The charity is also part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative – UNICEF helps vaccinate over 400 million children against polio each year.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF essentially helps children get the best start in life, and as well as being an incredible and worthwhile cause, watching Soccer Aid is a whole lot of fun!

The friendly-style football match takes place between two teams: England and Soccer Aid World XI. This year, it’ll take place in the glorious city of Manchester over summer. Here’s how you can secure tickets.

Buy Soccer Aid tickets from £10 at See Tickets

Soccer Aid 2023: when and where is the UK match?

Getty / Alex Pantling

On Sunday 11th June 2023, Soccer Aid will return to Old Trafford in Manchester. Old Trafford is a huge 74,310 capacity stadium, which is home to Manchester United FC. The stadium is located between Salford and Stretford, and if you’re planning on taking public transport to the stadium, the Manchester United Football Ground train station is right outside the grounds.

Iain Stirling and Sam Matterface have been confirmed as the commentators. Having done this gig previously, we’re looking forward to the pair’s commentary.

Soccer Aid will also be shown live on ITV.

For more information, take a look at RadioTimes.com's when is Soccer Aid 2023 article.

Who's playing at Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023?

Getty / Jonathan Moscrop

Dare we say this is the best Soccer Aid line-up to date!

The Lionesses’ Euro 2022 winner, and Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott will be the first woman to captain a team, and she’ll be on the England side.

Other newcomers include Tommy Fury, Jack Wilshere, Joel Corry and Bugzy Malone. Plus, our favourite Soccer Aid veterans Usain Bolt, Liam Payne, Tom Grennan, Mo Farah, Steven Bartlett, Gary Neville and Vicky McClure, are back. For the full list of stars, be sure to check out our Soccer Aid line-up 2023 article.

Plus, there are more players set to be announced as well as a half-time show, so keep your eyes peeled.

How to get Soccer Aid 2023 tickets

Tickets for Soccer Aid 2023 are on sale right now at See Tickets.

There are also wheelchair tickets available at various areas of the stadium, which include a free personal assistant seat.

How much do Soccer Aid tickets cost?

Tickets start from just £10 for children and £20 for adults.

Prices climb up to £30 for children and £60 for adults for the best seats in the stadium: category one. While category two tickets setting you back £25 for children and £50 adults, category three is £20 for children and £40 for adults, and category four will be £15 for children and £30 for adults.

If you'd like to treat yourself to premium seats (go on, you deserve it!), these will set you back £100 per person. A premium seat ticket holder will have access to premium facilities, one drink and hot food item, as well as a padded seat to rest on — while you're not stood up cheering, of course.

