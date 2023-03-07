Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott will lead England into battle against Usain Bolt's World XI with a typically eclectic blend of stars in the mix to play.

Soccer Aid 2023 has been announced with a fresh set of celebrities and superstars ready to light up the pitch in aid of UNICEF.

Returning stars include Sir Mo Farah, Gary Neville, World XI match-winner Lee Mack and hot-shot goalscorer Kem Cetinay.

The Soccer Aid 2023 line-up will be expanded in the weeks to come with just four names on the World XI so far, but we'll keep you informed as and when the details are confirmed.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about when Soccer Aid 2023 will go ahead, including the date, kick-off time and stadium.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid 2023 will return on Sunday 11th June 2023, traditionally the same weekend as it is regularly held.

Two encounters between England and the World XI during the height of the COVID pandemic took place in September, but now the world has opened up again, timings have reverted back to normal.

What is the Soccer Aid kick-off time?

The Soccer Aid 2023 kick-off time is expected to be 7:30pm though TV coverage starts earlier to showcase plenty of build-up to the big match.

We've got all the TV details below so you won't miss a moment of the action.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2023 in UK on TV

You can tune in to watch Soccer Aid 2023 live on ITV. Precise TV listings details have yet to be confirmed.

Fans can also watch the game on ITV Hub via a range of devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

There will be plenty of pre-game hype with an all-star cast of presenters, pundits, experts and celebrity guests to keep you entertained until kick-off.

Where is Soccer Aid held in 2023?

Soccer Aid will return to Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, in 2023.

In 2022, the event made its debut at the London Stadium, formerly the Olympic Stadium where West Ham now play their matches, but it will now go ahead up North.

In the past it has been held at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge and Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid is a popular annual football game staged by UNICEF during which an England XI, made up of former star footballers and high-profile celebrities, face a World XI.

Global superstars – from the football pitch, stage, screen and beyond – are pitted against one another in a duel for charity, though both teams are determined to win.

The mixed standard of football stars and celebrities always makes for a fascinating, bizarre night of entertainment for all the family.

Where else can you see Tom Grennan running at Roberto Carlos? Or Rivaldo and Usain Bolt bearing down on Mo Farah and Lee Mack?

Soccer Aid score in 2022 – who won?

Soccer Aid 2022 was a close-run affair as the teams drew 2-2 at the London Stadium.

Noah Beck found the net for the World XI before Mark Wright and Tom Grennan put England in front.

Kem Cetinay scored the equaliser to take the match to penalties. The Love Island star is now the joint top scorer in Soccer Aid history alongside Clarence Seedorf. What a sentence.

Grennan and comedian Russell Howard missed their penalties in the shoot-out and Lee Mack struck the winning spot-kick for the World XI.

England used to be the overall leaders of the series with five wins to the World XI's two, but the World XI have now won four in a row, taking the scores to 6-5 in their favour across the history of the event.

