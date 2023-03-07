Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott will become the first female captain of the England XI as she prepares to face the all-conquering World XI led by Usain Bolt.

Soccer Aid 2023 is on the horizon and excitement is rising following the announcement of the all-star line-ups for the UNICEF charity game.

The World XI has won four matches in a row, mostly thanks to four strikes from Love Island star and Soccer Aid all-time joint top scorer Kem Cetinay.

The line-ups are incomplete for 2023 with many more huge names to be added to the ranks — but for now, we can get excited about the big profiles already confirmed to feature at Old Trafford on Sunday 11th June.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about which celebrities and legends will take part in the line-ups at Soccer Aid 2023.

Who is playing in Soccer Aid 2022?

The Soccer Aid 2023 line-ups have been confirmed – in part – with more announcements to come between now and the game.

The initial announcement all-but secured the full England XI, but we only have four players in the World XI right now, meaning reinforcements will be on the way soon.

England Soccer Aid team line-up

Captain: Jill Scott (Former footballer)

Paddy McGuiness (TV personality)

Bugzy Malone (Musician)

Tom Grennan (Musician)

Sir Mo Farah (Olympian)

Alex Brooker (Comedian)

Chunkz (YouTuber)

Joel Corry (DJ)

Jermain Defoe (Former footballer)

Karen Carney (Former footballer)

Gary Cahill (Former footballer)

Jack Wilshere (Former footballer)

Gary Neville (Former footballer)

Paul Scholes (Former footballer)

Eni Aluko (Former footballer)

David James (Former goalkeeper)

England Soccer Aid manager

Co-manager: Emma Hayes (Football manager)

Co-manager: Vicky McClure (Actor)

Rest of the World Soccer Aid team line-up

Captain: Usain Bolt (Fastest man on Earth)

Lee Mack (Comedian)

Steven Bartlett (Businessman)

Kem Cetinay (Reality TV star)

Martin Compston is a regular starter for the Soccer Aid World XI but is yet to be announced. Getty Images

World XI Soccer Aid manager

Manager: TBC

Coach: Robbie Keane (Former footballer)

Sam Matterface, the regular voice of England games on ITV, led coverage in 2022.

Iain Sterling, better known as the voiceover star of Love Island, held a co-commentary role, though the official commentary team is yet to be confirmed.

Until 2020, Clive Tyldesley had been the lead role in the coverage.

Soccer Aid 2022 presenters

Dermot O’Leary hosts the event – as he has done since 2010 – and this year he’s joined by popular pundit Alex Scott, who will be reporting from the touchline throughout the evening.

Meanwhile, TV and radio presenter Maya Jama will be returning as a pundit, after proving hugely popular with viewers in her first two appearances in recent years.

