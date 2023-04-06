Last year Leicester Tigers won the day with a last-minute drop goal against Saracens after a dramatic final. This year, will it be maul of the same, or will we see Sale Sharks or even underdogs London Irish compete for the trophy?

We’re in the final rounds of the Gallagher Premiership and it’s time to try and get tickets for the final.

It’s been a gripping season so far and the race for the play-offs is the tightest it’s ever been. Stand-out moments from the season include Christ Tshiunza’s 84th minute try against Harlequins and England captain Owen Farrell’s stand-out performance against Gloucester.

It’s worth noting that it has also been a difficult year for English rugby, with financial struggles for both the historic Worcester Warriors and former champions Wasps. So, it’s more important than ever to get out and support your local rugby club.

The Gallagher Premiership began in 1987 but the competition didn’t become fully professional until 1998. Over the years the final has become a huge date in the rugby calendar which regularly sells-out at Twickenham Stadium.

This year the final two are still undecided but the team at RadioTimes.com are here to keep you updated, and to tell you all about how to grab yourself a ticket.

We’ve also included some information about women’s final for the Allianz Premier 15's league, which is set for June – If you miss out you deserve a spot in the sinbin!

If you're a rugby lover, why not go see the world's biggest Rugby podcast live, find out how to get tickets to The Good, The Bad & The Rugby tour.

Buy Gallagher Premiership final tickets at eticketing

Buy Allianz Premier 15's final tickets at eticketing

When and where is the Gallagher Premiership rugby final?

The rugby season ends every year in May with the Gallagher Premiership final hosted at Twickenham stadium. Here’s the official date and venue for the final:

The event is held in front of a crowd of 82,000 fans and is an all-round event, complete with food and drink (although it’s pretty pricey), plus some all-star half-time entertainment – last year was Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

To get there, you can get to Twickenham Rail Station via Southwestern Rail, which is accessible from London stops like Waterloo. Or, you can take the underground to Richmond (which is on the District Line) and take a 40 minute walk. The queues back into Twickenham Rail Station can get very long at the end of a big match, so if you’re happy to walk it you might actually save yourself time.

Driving is sometimes an option although you’ll have to book a parking space well in advance.

Who's playing in the Gallagher Premiership rugby final?

At the moment we don’t have the answer to this; the final two will be decided during the upcoming semi-finals which will take place the weekend of the 12th May.

So far, we know that Saracens, who are leading the league with 67 points, have secured a home semi-final at the StoneX Stadium in North London. The remaining top teams, Sale Sharks, Leicester Tigers and London Irish, are currently all battling it out for second place which will guarantee them a home semi-final of their own. It’s getting very tense out there.

How much do tickets for the Gallagher Premiership rugby final cost?

We all know that Twickenham has gotten more expensive over the years so we’d recommend sitting on the upper tier or behind the posts if you want to save money. These tickets start at £15 for children and £50 for adults whereas, for the middle and lower tiers or any seat near the mid-way line, you’re looking at paying anywhere between £80 and £120 per ticket. However, you can get discounts for booking as a group.

How to get tickets to the Gallagher Premiership rugby final

Tickets for the Gallagher Premiership final are on sale now on eticketing. The majority of prime view seats have already been snapped but there’s still plenty of opportunity to get tickets.

If you want to wait until you know who’s in the final however, you’ll have to be quick because fans of the playing clubs will do anything to be there.

What is the Allianz Premier 15’s women’s rugby final?

The Allianz Premier 15’s is the primary women’s rugby league in England. Containing 10 clubs and 18 rounds, this league is a semi-professional entity and the most competitive women’s rugby league in the world.

Last year’s final saw Saracens Women take home the trophy after facing off against Exeter Chiefs. This year, those two are back at the top of the table alongside Gloucester-Hartpury and Bristol Bears, with the semi-final dates set for the weekend of the 10th June.

When and where is the Allianz Premier 15’s women’s rugby final?

The location of the final of the Allianz Premier 15’s is subject to bids from playing clubs and other stadiums. This year, it’s to be hosted at Kingsholm Stadium in Gloucester, here are the details:

Tickets for the event start at £5 for the unreserved standing zone, and go up to £7.50 and £10 for the seated areas. You might also have to pay for parking but considering the low price of the ticket it’s probably worth it.

You can also get the train to Gloucester station which is only a 10-minute walk from the stadium. If you want to book in advance you can find some great deals at Trainline.com.

How to get tickets to the Allianz Premier 15’s women’s rugby final

Tickets for the Allianz Premier 15’s final are also on sale now via eticketing. From experience, it’s an excellent day out of top-notch rugby and it won’t cost you more than £15, so grab a ticket today.

